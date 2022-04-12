Following the alleged maltreatment and subsequent murder of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu by her husband, Peter, their children have made some shocking revelations.

Sahara Reporters in a recent report said that the children of the late singer described how their father subjected their mother to beating and maltreatment.

A child of late Osinachi said his father told them (him and his siblings) that it is okay to beat a woman. Photo: House on the Rock

Relaying some of the confessions made by children, the deceased friend, Ene Ogbe, said Peter polluted the minds of the children against the mother and women in general.

Some of the conversations she had with the children include how their father, Peter taught them that it is okay to beat a woman.

Osinachi's friend speaks

In a Facebook post, she made on her page, Ogbe said she visited the bereaved family on Monday, April 11.

Noting that she is glad that Peter has been arrested by the police, Ogbe said the chat she had with the couple's first child made her cry.

Her words:

"This boy told me the ordeal his mom has been going thru with his dad, how he beats her up in any little argument, he said aunty my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after Wednesday service and bad boys snatched my mom bag that night.

"How mom got home that night I can't tell cos [sic] dad left her."

How Osinachi's husband collected cars donated to Osinachi

The late singer's first son also told Ogbe that some people delivered two car gifts to his mother but the cars were collected by their father.

He noted that Peter would rather make their mother stand under the sun to wait for a taxi or take an Okada (motorcycle) to church.

He said:

"People dashed my mom these two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times will say my mom should take bike while we go in the car.

"Even when we are coming back from church my mom will stand under the sun and we will drive and pass her and we will wave at her, my dad told us that beating women is good."

Continuing, Ogbe said she had to cut the boy short in the conversation by explaining to him the dangers of hitting a woman.

She added:

"He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shout beat them up too. The second-born sang for us too he has a golden voice like the mom.

"The first said my mom always keep quiet for my daddy and she always forgives and now she has died and I told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven!!!"

"May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of the four kids she left behind Amen!!"

After Osinachi’s death, neighbours speak on late gospel singer’s marital woes

The death of gospel artist Osinachi, who allegedly died as a result of domestic violence continues to generate reactions.

Neighbours of the Nwachukwus have confirmed that the late gospel artiste went through hell at the hands of her husband.

Already, the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of Osinachi's husband over the allegations of serial beating.

Federal govt vows to ensure late Osinachi gets justice

Meanwhile, the federal government has vowed that Late Osinachi will get justice even in death.

Minister of women affairs Dame Pauline Tallen said this in a statement she personally signed and seen by Legit.ng on Monday, April 11.

Dame Tallen said Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel artiste, will be prosecuted.

