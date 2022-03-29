Residents in Anambra and Imo states have continued to stay away from work despite the directives given by the governors of the states

This action by the residents comes days after Governor Charles Soludo and Hope Uzodinma mandated all civil servants to ensure they are at work on Mondays

The residents urged the governors to do more to ensure that the people would be secure when they leave their homes for work on Mondays against the already existing sit-at-home order

Despite the directives from the governors of Imo and Anambra states, Hope Uzodinma and Charles Soludo, on the regular sit-at-home allegedly mandated by the Indigenous People of Biafra in the southeast, residents have continued to stay off work.

The action by residents of both states come shortly after Soludo and Uzodinma gave a directive mandating all civil servants to resume going to work on Mondays having deserted their office over a long period of time.

Some residents said that despite the directives to report are work, they do not think it is safe for them to do so. Photo: Soludo TV

This comes even after the IPOB had called off the exercise intended to serve as a protest against the detention of their leader Nnamdi Kanu who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony.

The Nation reports a circular released by Anambra state's head of service, Theodora Igwebe, said that absence from work on Mondays or any other official workday without necessary approval will not be tolerated.

Sanction for civil servants who fail to go to work on Mondays

Igwebe said that such action would also be regarded as gross misconduct that will attract appropriate sanctions.

However, the staff buses that were expected to convey workers from their homes to work did not leave the secretariat.

Several of the civil servants were also said to have stayed away from work because they were not ready to risk their lives.

An Anambra civil servant who spoke on the matter said:

“Some of us left home before 6 am to be able to catch early morning transport to the secretariat. Banks, schools and markets were shut in Awka, Nnewi, Onitsha and Ekwulobia."

It was also gathered that the IPOB in a message had allegedly warned anybody who dared to come out on Mondays would himself or herself to blame.

Another civil servant who spoke on the matter said residents are ignoring the governors because of their safety.

