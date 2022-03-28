VP Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the APC will consolidate on the success of its convention to win the 2023 general elections

Osinbajo made the statement during his speech at the national convention on Saturday, March 26 at Eagles Square

The vice president noted that the APC-led federal government has embarked on the largest investment in infrastructure in Nigeria's history

Eagles Square - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has predicted that the just concluded convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will set the scenes for the ruling party's victory in the 2023 general elections.

VP Osinbajo made the comment while congratulating the new executives of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

VP Osinbajo and President Buhari chatting during the APC national convention. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

Osinbajo added that the party must remain resolute, committed, and focused on the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his electoral promises.

His words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“To you members of our great party, in the coming months and years, we must remain resolute and committed, and focused on the vision of Mr. President to deliver on the economy, security for all, and the fight against corruption.

“Our eyes must remain fixed on three things: one – jobs. two- jobs and three- jobs. We must focus on the objective of taking 100 million out of poverty in this decade, as promised by this government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We will actualise the pledge of universal health coverage for all. We will continue undaunted in the task of building infrastructure that will be the foundation of the great modern economy of our dreams.

“We will continue in the task of building a strong, united, fair, and just Nigeria; a Nigeria where every young man and woman can find opportunities to work and prosper. And we will not relent; we will not look back and we will not falter.

“And by the grace of God, this party, our party, the All Progressives Congress will in the coming decades lead Nigeria and its great peoples to its manifest destiny.”

2023: Osinbajo will make a great president, says Ogun state monarch

Meanwhile, the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, has declared that Osinbajo will make a great president for Nigeria.

The monarch made the comment on Monday, February 28 when several APC youth groups rooting for VP Osinbajo in 2023 under the aegis of 'Act Now' visited him in his palace in Sagamu.

The groups had asked the monarch to prevail on Osinbajo to join the presidential race ahead of the 2023 general elections.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) has backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

Source: Legit.ng