A purported comment made by Governor Fayemi of Ekiti state indicates that the race for the APC chairmanship position is still on

Fayemi, the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, is reported to have rejected the consensus arrangement proposed by President Buhari

Buhari had in a meeting with the APC governors, told them to work towards the emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the next chairman of the ruling party

FCT, Abuja - Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state has denied supporting candidates that President Muhammadu Buhari endorsed ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26.

Speaking at a high-level policy dialogue organised by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), on Thursday, March 24, Fayemi denied supporting candidates endorsed by the president, according to a report by the Daily Trust newspaper.

Governor Fayemi may have re-echoed the sentiments by Governor Bagudu that those against consensus can still contest. Photo credit: @kfayemi

Source: Twitter

Fayemi's reported outburst will come as a surprise to many as he was part of the APC governors who confirmed the consensus arrangement after the state chief executives met with President Buhari on Wednesday night, March 23.

Although, the chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Atiku Bagudu had also said chairmanship aspirants of the party who are not in agreement with the president's choice are free to contest.

Buhari meets APC chairmanship aspirants, insists on Abdullahi Adamu as preferred choice

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Buhari hosted to dinner, the aspirants contesting for the national chairmanship seat before meeting with the governors.

Mai Mala Buni, the caretaker committee chairman of the APC and governor of Yobe state, was in attendance.

Others at the meeting include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

President Buhari harps on party discipline in speech addressed to APC governors

While speaking to the governors, President Buhari had said it will be disastrous if the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) returns to power in 2023.

He specifically told the governors to put the interest of the APC ahead of theirs in a bid to ensure that the party remains in power beyond 2023.

The president said the APC had done considerably well in the last seven years despite the economic challenges.

Source: Legit.ng