There is a new development regarding the inauguration of the new leader in Anambra state, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo

During the ceremony today, Thursday, March 17, at Akwa, the state capital, the governor-elect ordered the noisemakers to leave the venue

Meanwhile, more facts have emerged on the reason the outgoing Governor of Anambra state, Willy Obiano, and his wife abruptly left the venue of the swearing-in ceremony

Awka, Anambra state - The incoming governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has given a new directive to those who are witnessing his inauguration on Thursday, March 17.

In a twist of an event, during the swearing-in ceremony as the new governor of Anambra state, Prof. Charles Soludo warns those making noise at his swearing-in ceremony as Governor of Anambra state.

Facts have emerged on the reason the outgoing Governor of Anambra state, Willy Obiano, and his wife left the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

He also ordered them to leave the venue, as seen in a video shared by GoldMyne TV on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Soludo came into the company with his wife, Mrs Nonye, while his Deputy, Dr Onyeka Ibezim also arrived with his wife.

Dirty fight

Earlier, the outgoing Governor of Anambra State, Willy Obiano, and his wife abruptly left the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

It was gathered that Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu, fought Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu at the event.

The reason for the clash was not ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

