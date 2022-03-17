Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to vote for a younger leader

At an event in Jigawa state, the presidential hopeful gave Nigerians the age bracket of politicians to vote for in 2023

Meanwhile, the national leader of the APC yesterday met with the party's Senators and House of Representatives members seeking support for his lifelong ambition

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

Mr Tambuwal, who is 56 years old, has declared his bid to run in that election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He gave this advise in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition, Premium Times report.

Governor Tambuwal tells Nigerians to vote for a younger politician in 2023. Photo credit: Sokoto State Government, Tinubu Media Support

Source: Facebook

The governor was represented at the event by his commissioner for youths and sports, Bashir Usman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mr Tambuwal said at the event:

“Young Nigerians are the owner(s) of the country, any person above 60 years is surviving to meet God Almighty – he is not surviving to lead a nation."

Other considerations

He added that Nigerians should not consider for election people living with age-related illnesses.

The governor tasked students to keep on struggling to ensure that their campuses are reopened for academic activities within the shortest time possible.

2023: I did not leave PDP, I am still a member, Kwankwaso declares

In another development, Kwankwaso had stated that he was still a member of the red and white flag party.

Kwankwaso disclosed that his allegiance still lay with PDP even though he admitted that talks were ongoing with the NNPP.

Kwankwanso said talks between both parties had been procedural and that there had been no breach in the process at present.

APC Reps caucus backs Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, the APC caucus in the House of Representatives has overwhelmingly endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition ahead of 2023.

In a voice vote, the members said Aiyes to the ambition of the former Lagos state governor when the House Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa put the question to vote on Wednesday.

Doguwa said Tinubu has supported several Nigerians to become presidents, governors, senators and House of Representatives members, declaring that the time to pay him back has come.

Source: Legit.ng