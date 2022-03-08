LIVE UPDATES: Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke favourite as PDP holds governorship primary in Osun state
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the major opposition party in Osun is set to unveil the candidate who would run against Gboyega Otetola, the incumbent governor and APC flagbearer in the next governorship election in the state.
According to feelers from the state, former senator, Ademola Adeleke could be on course to clinch the ticket following the mass withdrawal of his major contenders in the party’s primaries.
Top contenders still in the race (Prince Dotun Babayemi)
Babayemi is another strong contender. In fact, report claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders’ Caucus has endorsed him as its governorship candidate.
A statement yesterday by its Chairman, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun, according to The Nation read:
“On behalf of Osun State PDP executives, BoT members, apex party leaders and the entire members of our party in the state, after a painstaking deliberation of the elders of the party, and in preparation for the state congress to elect the governorship candidate of our party slated to hold on March 8, it was unanimously agreed that Prince Babayemi should fly the party’s flag in the impending state congress.
“This decision is with the full backing and concurrence of other aspirants in attendance, who are also eminently qualified to occupy the exalted position.”
Top contenders still in the race (Ademola Adeleke)
Ademola Adeleke
Known as the dancing senator, Ademola Adeleke became a household name in 2017 when he succeeded Isiaka, his late brother, as senator representing Osun West.
He was the the party’s flagbearer in 2018 and in fact, almost won the election against Oyetola.
Adeleke stands as one of the strongest contenders and over the past few months, he has been trying to get the support of the party’s stakeholders.
He is 62 years.
Mass withdrawal of his major contenders
In what can be described as mass withdrawal, major contenders in the party’s primaries holding in Osun state today has revealed that they would no longer be participating in the exercise.
Among the top aspirants who have bowed out of the contest for the party’s gubernatorial ticket include, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi; Fatai Akinbade and Dele Adeleke and Mr. Sanya Ominrin.