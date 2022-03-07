Nigerians have been assured by the governor of Imo state that he would not be engaging in a 'do or die' kind of politics

Governor Hope Uzodinma said that the growing insecurity across the country is becoming worrisome

According to Uzodinma, he is not part of the class of politicians who believe in winning any election at all cost

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has expressed concern over the growing violence in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Punch reports that Uzodinma said he will quit his political career rather than spill anyone's blood all with the aim to win any election in 2023.

The governor urged leaders across the country to ensure that they always act in good conscience irrespective of their political platforms.

Governor Uzodinma has said that he would rather quit politics than spill anyone's blood Photo: Hope Uzodinma

Source: UGC

Vanguard reports that while speaking with journalists at the sidelines of the first plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigerian in Abuja on Sunday, March 6, Uzodinma assured that he does not belong to the political class that believes in winning elections at all cost.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I don’t belong to the class of politicians that will encourage violence. I don’t belong to the class of politicians that will spill blood (to win elections).

"I will rather prefer not to be a politician than to be an instrument of violence. If you recall the history of elections in Nigeria, it has always been greeted with anxiety in the beginning."

“But as we make progress, the anxiety comes down and the people also come out to follow the electoral timetable as provided by INEC."

Imo bye-election: Anxiety as REC says 100 INEC staff abducted, forced to thumbprint

The Imo by-election was said to have been fraught with violence, ballot snatching and intimidation of voters.

Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the revelation on Sunday, February 27.

According to him, no fewer than 100 ad-hoc staff of the INEC were abducted by some political thugs and taken to an unknown destination.

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma had earlier declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng.

According to Uzodimma, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

Source: Legit.ng