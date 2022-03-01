Despite the pressure put on its activities by the recently released election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will stick with the March 26 date.

The Nation reports that the chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Atiku Bagudu gave this assurance after a meeting of the forum with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also debunked reports of division among APC Governors.

Atiku Bagudu made this known at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

There had been speculations that a section of the party was pushing for a postponement of the national convention so that it will hold on the same day as the presidential primaries.

He said the Governors met with the President to congratulate him for signing the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and as well on the victory of the APC in some of the by-elections conducted over the weekend.

Apart from Bagudu, other APC Governors at the meeting were: Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Aminu Masari (Katsina); Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna); Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Gboyega Oyetola (Osun); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Sani Bello (Niger); Umar Ganduje (Kano) and out-going Anambra Deputy Governor Nkem Okeke.

