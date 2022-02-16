The call for a change of date for the APC national convention by some aggrieved party has gotten a reaction from the party's top leadership

Governor Uzodinma assured that while for now the date for the convention remains the same, there will be a change should the need arises

According to the party chieftain, the proposed date for the convention is not sacrosanct as it may seem to many

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will have to reschedule its planned national convention should the need arise.

Daily Trust reports that Uzodinma made the declaration while speaking to journalists on Tuesday, February 15, after his meeting with President Buhari.

Noting that the already scheduled date - Saturday, February 26, - for the scheduled convention is not sacrosanct, the governor assured that for now, no information suggests that the proposed date of the event will change.

Governor Uzodinma said if the need arises the convention date would be changed Photo: Hope Uzodinma

The governor also noted that there is nothing wrong with the decision of the party to hold its convention on the proposed date.

He said

“We have said it’s 26th, if anything, for any reason tomorrow, it’s not doable in the opinion of the party, we will move. But that does not mean that there is any intention to move."

Support for government policies

The Punch reports that while calling for intentional support for government policies across Nigeria, Uzodinma urged Nigerians to exhibit a high sense of patriotism in their dealings.

Uzodinma reiterated the well-known fact that democracy could be sustained with the right attitude to governance.

His words:

"This mentality of war, war, war, politics and democracy is not about war, it’s about ideology and the ability to sell your policy and the people will buy into it."

