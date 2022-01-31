The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged Senator Rochas Okorocha over fraud allegation

He was alleged to have conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers

This comes as the former Imo state governor declared his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged Nigerian senator and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, with allegations he conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents exclusively shows.

In addition to Mr Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The charges were filed about the same time Mr Okorocha was declaring his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng