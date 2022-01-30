Following a meeting of the caretaker committee at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Secretariat in Awka, Anambra state at the weekend, the party has appointed a former minister of women affairs Iom Josephine Anenih and 13 others for Anambra congress.

The appointment of the 14-member zoning committee is aimed at overseeing the party’s ward, local government and state congresses scheduled to take place between February 1, and March 8, 2022, in Anambra state.

The Nation reports that the state's national publicity secretary, Nnamdi Nwangwu, said that the party's chairman in Anambra, Ndubisi Nwobu had commended the National Working Committee led by PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Members of the committee include:

1. Josephine Anenih - Chairman, former minister of women affairs

2. Valentine Ozigbo - Member, Anambra PDP governorship candidate

3. Chukwuka Onyema - Former minority leader and member of the House of Representatives

4. Azuka Enemo - 2021 PDP deputy governorship candidate

5. Obinna Chidoka - Member House of Reps.

6. Chinedu Onwuaso - Member House of Reps

7. Ebele Ejiofor - Member,

8. Noble Igwe - Member Anambra State House of Assembly

9. Johnbosco Akaegbobi - Member Anambra State House of Assembly

10. Rose Nwankwo

11. IK Obieke

12. Ossy Chinwuba - Former Member Anambra State House of Assembly

13 Sam Ben Nwosu

14 Charles Ideli

Following this appointment made by the party, the chairman of the PDP in Anambra state also praised Ayu for the confidence reposed in the state leadership,.

He assured the NWC of their unwavering loyalty and commitment to the project of Rebuilding and Rescuing Nigeria.

2023: PDP alleged plot to shun power shift to southern Nigeria sparks outrage

The PDP faces major opposition within and outside its party as various groups are up in arms against them.

The alleged plans by the opposition party to shun power shift in the 2023 presidential contest is already causing outrage.

The Middle Belt Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Pan Niger Delta Forum have all warned the party to stick to southern Nigeria for its presidential ticket.

Trouble for APC in the northern state as prominent lawmaker defects to PDP

The APC has lost one of its prominent members in Gombe state, Yahaya Fatuba, to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The defection of David was announced by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

In the letter read by the speaker, on the floor of the House, Fatuba cited the crisis in the ruling party as the reason for his exit.

