Lagos state- A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has said that the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is physically fit to lead as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Igbokwe, a former spokesman for APC in Lagos, argued that 69-year-old Tinubu, is not older than the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, 79; and his predecessor, Donald Trump, 75.

In a recent interview, Igbokwe said Tinubu is mentally and physically fit to be Nigeria’s president, The Punch reports.

The APC chieftain disclose Tinubu is the most qualified to lead Nigeria in 2023

Igbokwe said:

“He is 69, that’s his age. Even if he is 70, he is qualified, even if he is 80, he is qualified. So long as he is physically fit and he has the mental alertness to do the job."

Igbokwe, who is from Anambra state and currently serves as Special Adviser for Drainage & Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he won’t vote for any aspirant from the South-East or elsewhere but Tinubu.

Joe Igbokwe's logic on Igbo presidency in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Igbokwe had warned against allowing an Igbo man to emerge as president in the 2023 presidential election.

The APC chieftain said an Igbo president may not be trusted given the growing agitation for secession by a majority of the region's population.

Stating that the southeast has suffered injustice, Igbokwe urged President Buhari to create additional states for the region.

APC chieftain Bisi Akande reveals Buhari's failed promise to Tinubu in 2015

In another report, former interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, narrated how President Muhammadu Buhari promised but failed to pick Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as his running mate in the 2015 election.

Akande who is also a former governor of Osun state made the revelation in his autobiography, “My Participations”, which was launched in Lagos on Thursday.

He said Tinubu was instrumental to the emergence of Osinbajo as running mate to Buhari after he was formally dropped and asked to submit three names from the southwest from which Buhari would pick one.

