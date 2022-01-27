The deposed Deji of Akure, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Adesina, Osupa Ill, has passed on.

The 45th Deji of Akure was said to have passed on in a private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness.

The late Oba Adesina was deposed by the immediate-past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, after a public fight with his wife in Akure, the state capital.

Confirming his death, spokesman for the Adesina Royal Family of the Osupa Ruling House, Dapo Adesina, said the deposed monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom before his transition.

