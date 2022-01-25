The military in Burkina Faso says it has seized power and overthrown civilian president, Roch Kaboré

The announcement was made on state television by an army officer, who cited the deteriorating security situation for the military takeover

The statement was made in the name of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR

Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they have seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president’s failure to contain an Islamist insurgency.

A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country’s borders from midnight Monday, reading from a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

President Muhammadu Buhari and President Kabore. Photo: Nigeria Presidency

Source: Twitter

He said the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish “constitutional order” within a “reasonable time”, adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking car horns, and waving the national flag.

Earlier Monday, African and Western powers denounced what they called an “attempted coup” and the EU demanded the “immediate” release of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The United States also called for Kabore’s release and urged “members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso’s constitution and civilian leadership.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement he “strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms”, calling events a “coup”.

Following contradictory reports over Kabore’s whereabouts EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement: “We now know that President Kabore is under the control of the military.”

He called the situation “extremely worrying”.

Roch Kabore: African president reportedly detained by soldiers amid coup plot

In another report, Legit.ng had reported that President Roch Kabore of Burkina Faso was on Sunday, January 23, detained by mutinying soldiers, according to some international sources.

The armed soldiers have also besieged the state television headquarters amid gunshots around the presidential palace and military barracks in the nation's capital, Ouagadougou.

The soldiers were demanding the sack of Burkina Faso's military chiefs better funding for the military in the anti-terrorism battle.

However, Bathelemy Simpore, the country’s defence minister, has denied that there is a coup and that President Kabore has been arrested.

African president sacks prime minister, dissolves government

Meanwhile, Kaboré on Thursday, December 9, dismissed Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabiré and dissolved the government.

A decree by President Kaboré read:

“The functions of the prime minister are terminated, the government is dissolved.”

At that moment there was no indication of when an interim or future head of government will be elected.

This decree came after the president was said to have received the resignation letter of Prime Minister Dabiré.

