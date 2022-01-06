Rochas Okorocha on Wednesday, January 5, accused the Imo state governor of his involvement in the killing of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imos state

The former governor said Hope Uzodinma has a killer squad comprising of officials of the police, SSS, military and Ebubeagu

According to Okorocha, the killer squad of the governor are also responsible for the killing of traditional leaders and the insecurity in Imo state

A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, has raised the dust of the killing of APC chieftain and an ex-presidential adviser, Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo state.

Okorocha while recounting the circumstances surrounding the death of Gulak who was killed on his way to the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo state on May 30, 2021, accused the governor, Hope Uzodinma, of having a killer squad.

Okorocha has urged the Imo state governor to tell the world who killed Ahmed Gulak Photo: Rochas Okorocha

Source: Facebook

This Day reports that the lawmaker alleged that the Imo state governor had set up the killer squad which he referred to as Hopism Strike Force (HSF) and that the force is responsible for all the killings and security crises in the state.

According to Okorocha, members of the HSF team for the governor consists of operatives of the Nigerian military, the state security services, the Nigeria Police Force and Ebubeagu.

Okorocha Challenges Governor Hope Uzodinma

Further going on with his allegations against the governor, Okorocha urged Uzodinma to come open to the public with sponsors of insecurity in the state.

Okorocha said:

“If the governor knows he has no such force in the state, let him tell the world who killed Gukak."

The Nation reports that the former governor said his (Okorocha's) outburst cannot be attributed to the recent ordeal experienced by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, in the hands of security operatives in the state.

According to Okorocha, he is only interested in salvaging the image of Imo state.

He said:

"I want to repeat this Sheba, Uzodimma’s CSO, has been in detention for the past 4 days. He is among the striking force of Uzodimma, I still ask Uzodimma, who killed Gulak?"

"Who killed traditional rulers? Who killed about 140 bodies of Imolites found in the mortuary? Hope Uzodimma has a striking force called ‘Hope striking force’ they should ask them what they are doing with this killer squad.”

