Anambra has the second-highest population density after Lagos and is nearly fully urbanized at the moment

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chukwuma Soludo, says his number one priority is job creation

Soludo says he will leverage the entrepreneurial and community spirit of Ndi Anambra to create a more industrialized economy

FCT, Abuja - Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, has unveiled his economic transformation plans for the state.

Soludo, a well-respected professor of economics, says if he is elected, his administration plans to attract 2,000 small, medium, and large industries across the various industrial parks/clusters they will set up in the state.

Professor Soludo has distinguished himself in the economic sector of the country in the past. Photo credit: Getty Images

Listing his plans in a document seen by Legit.ng, Soludo said:

1. We will designate new locations as Industrial Technology Parks Akwaihedi, Awka environs including parts of Orumba, Ozubulu, Anaku, Awka, etc, in addition to the existing clusters in Nnewi, Onitsha/Ogbaru, etc.

The government will set aside at least 2,000 hectares of land for said parks in the first instance and provide key infrastructure (roads, water, electricity, etc.), or facilitate the provision of such infrastructure via Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), where applicable.

2. We estimate over 2,000 new medium to large businesses will be incubated within these Industrial Areas within the lifetime of the administration.

3. We will continue to harmonise tax and levy demands, and seek tax-free/export-free zone status for our designated industrial clusters, and reduce any red tape that hampers business efficiency.

4. We will also deepen our engagement with enterprises within our industrial clusters to expedite the production of export goods and services, and pioneer new trade routes and trade partners.

5. Facilitate Public-private partnerships for large and strategic industries such as textile, iron and steel, aluminium, etc, for investment in the state.

