Editor's note: In this satirical piece, Aanu Adegun, a journalist with Legit.ng subtly writes on why Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman is wrong to have compared Buhari's popularity with that of late Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe among others.

When I read the statement of presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on how president Muhammadu Buhari is more popular than first republic leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo, I started dancing like a boy who witnessed the flogging of a masquerade.

I quickly told myself that this man called Femi Adesina is the real deal. He knows better than all of us combined. He is very smart. And he is very right.

Aanu Adegunwrites that Femi Adesina is right, about Buhari and Awolowo. Photo: Femi Adesina

Buhari is more popular that these guys. He is even more loved than them. In fact, who is Awolowo? Who is Azikiwe? Who is Aminu Kanu in the presence of our lordship President Buhari.

Buhari's achievements has surpassed these guys.

Femi Adesina is right. Most of Nigerians criticising him are simply daft. Why? When Awolowo and the rest were running things in Nigeria, what was the population of the country? You see, Adesina is right.

Now, let us look at the reasons why Nigerians are attracted to Buhari more than these deceased folks.

Take a look at the security situation in Nigeria, Buhari has solved it. No more killings in the country. No more kidnappings. No more terrorism. As a result of these, Nigerians are more attracted to the president. Adesina is right.

Another thing is the issue of unemployment. With Buhari in power, all Nigerian youths are now fully employed. Boys are enjoying, girls are enjoying. The country is 'sweetening them in the belly". In fact, Nigerians no longer want to seek greener pastures in America or UK. Why won't Buhari be popular because of these great achievement. Femi Adesina is right jor. Next base.

Let us leave employment, another reason why Buhari is more loved and popular than Awolowo and Azikiwe among others is freedom of expression. Buhari allows freedom of expression. In fact, he loves it when Nigerians express themselves on the streets. You will see the military embracing Nigerians, kissing them during these period. You will see the police handing shawarmas and pizzas to them. In fact, government officials will come out to distribute free water. Oh boy, give it to him, Femi Adesina is right again.

I don't want to take your time, let us just concentrate on Awolowo and check out about three things he did.

1. Awolowo introduced free primary education for all and free health care for children in the Western Region.

So what? Buhari has done more.

2. He established the first television station in Africa in 1959.

So what, Buhari has done more.

3. The party he founded, Action Group was the first to move the motion for Nigeria’s independence.

So what?

4. He played a key role in the independence movement of this great nation.

And so what? With Buhari in power, the south and north are now more united.

