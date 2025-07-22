A Nigerian lady has recounted how she ended up tying the knot with a man who rained money on her during her birthday outing with her lover

She shared her story while advising ladies not to miss their husbands because of their boyfriends

The newlywed's advice and story were met with mixed feelings on social media, with many criticising her

A lady, @veeymedia, has said that ladies should not miss their husbands because of their boyfriends.

She stated this while sharing how she met her husband during her birthday date with her boyfriend.

In a now-deleted video, the lady, in a wedding dress, said she was at a birthday outing with her boyfriend when a man, who was in the same location with his girlfriend, began spraying money on her.

She said she appreciated his gesture, and they got talking afterwards. One thing led to another, and they got married. Her story partly read:

"Don't miss your husband because of your boyfriend, okay? I actually went there with my boyfriend o. We went out on a date on my birthday. He also, he came there with his girlfriend, and stuff like that.

"We just started vibing, he started spraying me money. I was like, 'who is this person that is spraying me money?'

"...So, from there we started talking, like that, like that..."

An X user who reshared the lady's clip said that it was crazy that the lady admitted to cheating in her previous relationship with her husband, who also cheated on his girlfriend.

"Admitting both you and your husband cheated in your previous relationship to get married is crazy work," the netizen remarked.

Bride's confession sparks mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bride's confession below:

@BelovedDauta said:

"My only question is, how did you people start talking like that like that? Where he take see ur phone number? Abi, part of the money he sprayed u included his complimentary card?"

@praizeemeka said:

"Them use money collect person babe, after somebody here will say money can not buy love..."

@Uyoyoghene_ said:

"That’s nice as how? Did they end their previous relationship before they started dating? A lot of people don’t see the texting, calling, flirting, as cheating. They only consider it cheating when sex happens. Often time, emotional cheating happens before sexual cheating."

@SprichyP said:

"No Allow your girlfriend stop you from meeting your wife o.....

"Una don hear am direct from the horse's sorry lady's mouth, if you like dey zuzu."

@officialhighdan said:

"Women now have audacity. Even in marriage come out with say a lot that isn't necessary. What lesson is she passing here ?"

@IfeanyiOkafor19 said:

"He bought her love with money. Kene kinda move. So if the money no come dey, we all know how the story will end."

@LaceVine said:

"You will loose them same way you got them. It’s life. No two ways about it."

@gnfuno said:

“Awwwwn that’s nice” omo eru buruku, and then again person wey use money buy or keep relationship no fit pay finish.

"What if she sees another person who spray her some hard currencies she go leave this one too ?"

