On their glorious wedding day, the attractive groom tickled guests with the hilarious story of how he and his wife met

The young man admitted they met on Instagram in 2015, and they liked each other's posts before they started talking

Many TikTok users hilariously commented they would start liking posts of their potential spouses, hoping they would be lucky

A handsome man has hilariously revealed how he and his wife met as they culminated their love in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Man (l) tickles guests as he discloses meeting his wife (in white gown) on Instagram. Photo: Marble X Studio.

Source: UGC

Liking each other's posts on Instagram

The happy groom looked charming in his well-fitting black-and-white-themed tuxedo, accessorized with a brown watch.

They had already exchanged vows and rings as the groom stood before the host of guests and narrated how he met his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"It's true my wife, and I met on Instagram. That's very true. She liked 10 of my photos back to back.," the groom shared as his wife shied off.

The young man said he went to his wife's Instagram account and also liked her photos, all of them.

Couple marry who met on social media marry after eight years

He disclosed they were close to 500 posts that he gave a like after his wife had also shown love to him by liking his posts.

"She then took a part of my likes, and screenshot and posted them on her timeline. I told myself, 'This is the beginning,'" he said as the guests laughed.

He admitted he was nervous, wondering how to introduce himself and start a conversation with her but gathered courage after the interesting event.

The groom noted they knew each other through Instagram eight years ago before they exchanged vows at a classy wedding.

TikTok users react

TikTok users hilariously commented they would start liking posts in the hope that they would also be lucky.

queenmmary7:

"I'm going to like 1000 pictures of someone's child now."

sylvester011:

"Starting today, I plan to like people's photos, 200 photos daily."

Bride danced more than groom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared on TikTok by @souchistudios06 captured the moment a bride exuded great energy while dancing with her husband at their traditional wedding ceremony.

Despite how energetic the lady was with her back turned towards the man, he was very shy to hold her waist. He kept using one hand to prop up his glasses.

Bride in heels danced

In similar news, a short video shared by a lady, @queenlatifa718, showed the moment a tall bride in a beautiful traditional attire wowed the crowd with her elegant walk.

As the bride walked to the centre of the crowd like a model on a runway, a woman serving as the event's MC seemed to be hyping her.

Source: TUKO.co.ke