An interracial couple tied the knot in outfits with partially matching colours and climaxed the ceremony with a luxurious reception in a video on Facebook.

The pretty bride donned a white gown with sparkling pearls and a coordinating veil held by a tiara. She added matching earrings to complete the look.

Couple weds in beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: Okokobioko.

Source: UGC

Interracial couple brings joy to their lavish reception

The groom complemented the bride's ensemble with a well-cut cream tuxedo over black trousers in a video seen by Legit.ng on Okokobioko.

Interracial couple enjoys themselves at their reception

The couple wore the outfits for the ceremony and reception, where they posed for videos and photos alone and with their bridesmaids and groomsmen as well.

The newlyweds brought joy to their reception, and the groomsmen and bridesmaids matched their energy. The pair hosted a wedding that went well without a glitch and enjoyed the lavish reception.

Netizens have congratulated them after a video of their wedding and opulent reception surfaced.

The love shared by the couple has made the video to attract a lot of views from many Facebook users.

Also, many of them appreciated the serenity of the ceremony as well as the beauty of the decoration.

Watch the footage below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions of netizens.

Okokobioko commented:

The decor is so beautiful.

Ajenifuja Blessing said:

It has to be Richer and Richer.

Dalbir Kaur wrote:

Congratulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh