A short video has captured how her couple who got married in Nigeria relocated out of the country after their marriage ceremony

The couple's clip showed snaps of their hands in the plane and live photos of when they got to the Heathrow Airport

Nigerians ladies who thronged the bride's comment section congratulated her and pray for their own marital success

A young Nigerian lady @fran6ca_ has shared a video that captured how her life changed after getting married to a handsome man.

The beginning of the video showed the couple at the marriage registry in Ikoyi, Lagos state. A part of the video has their hands placed on their passport as they relocate abroad.

When they arrived abroad, they filmed themselves with their bags in trolleys. After settling into the foreign country, they went for walk in their street while in their winter jackets.

Many ladies in her comment section admired her relationship as they hope theirs own turns out like hers.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 8,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joy Temi989 Tomisin joy said:

"May your union be the best among others."

Bossman said:

"This shall be my portion soon Amen."

peaceful peace said:

"Amen I pray mine works out soon in Jesus mighty name amen."

Bolati_to said:

"Congratulations… This exactly my plan may God say Amen to it."

Chefamandaroyal said:

"That is the goal no be to pack food give people at the end nothing to show off."

Oluwatoyin Awosola said:

"One day it will be my turn."

Eunice said:

"Congratulations,mine is next in Jesus name."

