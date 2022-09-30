A groom was captured taking a nap in a whip during his wedding with his significant other in a video

The clip, which is making the rounds on social media, shows the bride jamming to a vibey tune beside his significant other

Netizens who saw the clip online took to the comment section to express their views and noted that the groom needed to rest

Video captures groom sleeping on wedding day. Photo credit: everythingwedding_global.

Source: UGC

Classy bride and groom

The pair adorned glorious ensembles for their ceremony as seen in the footage online. The groom sported a red bow tie and a colourful tuxedo with an inner white attire that complemented the bride's gorgeous white gown.

In the clip spotted by Legit.ng, the groom is seen taking a nap while the bride jammed to a vibey tune.

Netizens who watched the clip online took to the comment section to express their views, saying the groom needed to rest.

Read the few comments below the video:

Africaweddingworldwide said:

Chairman is knocked out.

Tinexonyango8 posted:

He's tired.

Source: YEN.com.gh