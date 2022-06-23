She Didn't Spend Much: Bride Flaunts Her Wedding Dress which Cost N1,550, Shoes N3,320 in Video, Causes a Stir
- A beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price
- TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about N1, 550
- Her entire look came to about N46k and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look
A bride stunned netizens all over the world when she disclosed how much she spent on her wedding dress.
Your wedding dress serves as a reminder for that special day, the day of your dreams. Brides spend a lot of time and money finding their perfect wedding dress for the perfect wedding, so seeing the wedding dress will cause those happy memories to come flooding back.
19-year-old Nigerian girl becomes her own boss, opens big salon, decorates it to look beautiful in video
However, TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) did not break the bank on her big day. In a video, she shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.
The dress went for a mind-boggling $3.75 (N1,550) and her shoes went for $8 (N3,320), coming to a total of $11,75 (close to N4,900).
In another video posted on the big day, she is seen rocking the stunning gown and we have to admit this Jillian was a beautiful bride!
She did clarify that she had alterations done on the garment:
“Lols for ppl asking, alterations came to $110 (N45, 600) in total. But I don’t think brides usually include that when saying how much their dress cost...”
Reactions to lady's asoebi look to cousin's marriage ceremony: "It's her family wedding, she needs to slay"
Netizens react
Social media users responded to the post in amazement:
mosaicmaker22 replied:
“It is perfection. And no, brides don’t usually add in alterations when they say what a dress cost. Either way...very good deal!”
SoManyPatterns wrote:
“Congratulations!!! I hope you had a lovely, relaxing day.”
RaeRaeinSoyo responded:
“And I thought I was saving when I bought my designer dress at a sample sale $1000.”
Logo commented:
“Literally ate. The plate, the chair, the table, the chef, the restaurant, the city block, the state.”
