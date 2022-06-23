A beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price

TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about N1, 550

Her entire look came to about N46k and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look

A bride stunned netizens all over the world when she disclosed how much she spent on her wedding dress.

Your wedding dress serves as a reminder for that special day, the day of your dreams. Brides spend a lot of time and money finding their perfect wedding dress for the perfect wedding, so seeing the wedding dress will cause those happy memories to come flooding back.

A lady gave the term bride on a budget a whole new meaning. Image: @jilly_lynch/TikTok

However, TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) did not break the bank on her big day. In a video, she shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.

The dress went for a mind-boggling $3.75 (N1,550) and her shoes went for $8 (N3,320), coming to a total of $11,75 (close to N4,900).

In another video posted on the big day, she is seen rocking the stunning gown and we have to admit this Jillian was a beautiful bride!

She did clarify that she had alterations done on the garment:

“Lols for ppl asking, alterations came to $110 (N45, 600) in total. But I don’t think brides usually include that when saying how much their dress cost...”

Netizens react

Social media users responded to the post in amazement:

mosaicmaker22 replied:

“It is perfection. And no, brides don’t usually add in alterations when they say what a dress cost. Either way...very good deal!”

SoManyPatterns wrote:

“Congratulations!!! I hope you had a lovely, relaxing day.”

RaeRaeinSoyo responded:

“And I thought I was saving when I bought my designer dress at a sample sale $1000.”

Logo commented:

“Literally ate. The plate, the chair, the table, the chef, the restaurant, the city block, the state.”

