She Didn't Spend Much: Bride Flaunts Her Wedding Dress which Cost N1,550, Shoes N3,320 in Video, Causes a Stir
Wedding

by  Khadijah Thabit Victor Duru

by  Khadijah Thabit Victor Duru
  • A beautiful lady shared where and how she found the perfect wedding dress at a dumbfounding low price
  • TikTok user Jillian shared a video of the items and revealed that she got her dress at a thrift shop which cost about N1, 550
  • Her entire look came to about N46k and netizens were left both amazed at her bargain and final look

A bride stunned netizens all over the world when she disclosed how much she spent on her wedding dress.

Your wedding dress serves as a reminder for that special day, the day of your dreams. Brides spend a lot of time and money finding their perfect wedding dress for the perfect wedding, so seeing the wedding dress will cause those happy memories to come flooding back.

Relationships, Budget, Bride Leaves Peeps Dumbfounded, Spends Only N1,550, Wedding Dress, Thrift Store
A lady gave the term bride on a budget a whole new meaning. Image: @jilly_lynch/TikTok
Source: UGC

However, TikTok user Jillian (@jilly_lynch) did not break the bank on her big day. In a video, she shared items purchased at a thrift store. These included her wedding dress and matching shoes as she tries to figure out how she would style the items on the day.

The dress went for a mind-boggling $3.75 (N1,550) and her shoes went for $8 (N3,320), coming to a total of $11,75 (close to N4,900).

In another video posted on the big day, she is seen rocking the stunning gown and we have to admit this Jillian was a beautiful bride!

She did clarify that she had alterations done on the garment:

“Lols for ppl asking, alterations came to $110 (N45, 600) in total. But I don’t think brides usually include that when saying how much their dress cost...”

Netizens react

Social media users responded to the post in amazement:

mosaicmaker22 replied:

“It is perfection. And no, brides don’t usually add in alterations when they say what a dress cost. Either way...very good deal!”

SoManyPatterns wrote:

“Congratulations!!! I hope you had a lovely, relaxing day.”

RaeRaeinSoyo responded:

“And I thought I was saving when I bought my designer dress at a sample sale $1000.”

Logo commented:

“Literally ate. The plate, the chair, the table, the chef, the restaurant, the city block, the state.”

Wedding dress that could be turned into a jumpsuit wows netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported about a stunning wedding dress that could also be turned into a jumpsuit.

Fashion designer, Olabisi Odunne, who designed the dress, shared videos of the look on her Instagram page, earning her compliments from internet users.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Odunne revealed that the dress took the fashion house a month to create.

About the estimate of the look, she had this to say:

"It would cost about N1 million, give or take."

Source: Briefly.co.za

