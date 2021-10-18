Reality stars Maria and Nini were not found wanting in the fashion department while they were in the BBNaija house

However, it appears the ladies have dedicated even more time and effort to churning out lovely looks that get their fans excited

Legit.ng has compiled some beautiful and eye-catching photos of the former Shine Ya Eyes housemates

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Maria Chike Benjamin and Nini Singh, came into the house with a moderate sense of style and fashion that got viewers glued to them.

The two were hardly found wanting when it came to serving fire looks during the Saturday night parties or playing dress-up for the weekly live eviction shows.

BBNaija's Maria, Nini look stunning in photos.

Source: Instagram

However, like housemates from the previous seasons, the ladies have returned to their drawing boards to come up with fresh stunning looks that align with their newfound celebrity status.

A visit to their individual pages shows that both ladies have been working super hard with their glam teams to come up with looks that get their fans excited.

The ladies have also made occasional red carpet appearances since they left the house and it is safe to say they delivered perfectly.

Legit.ng has compiled some lovely pictures of the best friends in a bid to see how their fashion game is shaping up outside the BBNaija house.

Check them out below:

1. Maria's look to the BBNaija finale show

2. Nini's stunning look to the BBNaija finale show

3. Black has never looked so good!

4. Nini slays in a black dress

5. Can't go wrong with a gold dress

6. Nini stuns in this gold-coloured dress

7. Nawa for beauty!

8. It's the pose for us!

Skincare brand comes under fire for endorsing Maria

Some days ago, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Maria, announced an endorsement deal with a skincare company.

Numerous fans on social media were however not pleased with the company’s choice of ambassador and complained.

According to some fans, Maria already has flawless skin and they should have gone for someone else with skin issues to promote their brand.

