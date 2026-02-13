Tragedy has struck the Nigerian Christian community as a pastor at Dunamis Church has passed away after being involved in an accident

The pastor's nephew, who broke the sad news on Facebook, explained that the pastor was returning from a crusade in Makurdi when he reportedly ran into bandits operation

Social media users were left in deep sorrow as they mourned the demise of the Dunamis Church pastor, praying for the repose of his soul

A Dunamis Church pastor, Abraham Francis Aduh Ojo, returning home after a crusade in Makurdi, has met his untimely end while trying to flee from bandits.

This was contained in a statement that the pastor's nephew, Abuh Richard Enemona, released on Facebook announcing his death.

A Dunamis Church pastor has passed away after encountering bandits on his way home. Photo Credit: Abuh Richard Enemona

Source: Facebook

How Dunamis Church pastor died

According to his nephew on Facebook, the incident happened on Thursday, February 12. Narrating the unfortunate incident, Richard said the pastor ran into the bandits during their operation and was trying to flee when he had an accident and died instantly.

He added that the pastor's demise threw his entire household and community into mourning. He prayed for the repose of the pastor's soul.

Richard's statement read:

"My Uncle was coming from Makurdi yesterday after a crusade and he ran into bandits operations and was trying to escape but had an accident and died immediately.

"Until his dead, he's a pastor serving in Dunamis church, since morning my family and entire community was throw into a heavy tears here.

"Rest well uncle Pastor Abraham Francis Aduh Ojo."

A Dunamis Church pastor loses his life while returning from a crusade. Photo Credit: Abuh Richard Enemona

Source: Facebook

See Richard's Facebook post below:

People mourn Dunamis Church pastor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the news of the pastor's death below:

Arc Ogijo Ogijo said:

"Hmmmmmm, so sad,

"God rest his soul and grant him eternal peace.

"My condolences pls."

Ojonugwa Paul Musa said:

"It's well bro.

"The Lord comfort you and the entire family in Jesus name, amen."

Omasjoe Omasjoe said:

"Nawaoo!

"So sorry for your loss, bro.

"May the rest his soul."

Elizabeth Divine said:

"God have mercy. May God console the family. Rest in peace, MOG."

Oguche Chenesy said:

"Oh my God,I know this pastor very well ooo, but I didn't know he from our place,rip God servant."

Aishat Blessing Ekele said:

"Please accept my deepest condolences. May his kingdom services be rewarded with eternal life."

Sunday Eboh said:

"Please accept my deepest condolences. May God comfort your hearts and grant you and all those he left behind the fortitude to bear this irreparable and unreplaceable loss in Jesus name, Amen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor was killed after a church collapsed in Benue state.

Prominent pastor dies in road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a prominent pastor in the north had died in a road accident.

The news was confirmed by Adamu Atiku, Commissioner for Works and Energy Development in Adamawa State, who expressed his grief in a post on X.

Atiku reported that the pastor had died earlier that day in a motor accident. He described the incident as heartbreaking and said it had left him deeply shaken. The commissioner recalled that just two days before her death, Pastor Hon. Pwavi had visited him at his 80-unit residence in Yola.

Source: Legit.ng