A pastor who was formerly a member and usher at Prophet Odumeje's church in the early 2000s has opened up about the popular cleric's past

He said that Odumeje frequently wore white suits and styled his hair then to mimic Reverend Chris Oyakhilome, his model

The ex-usher jokingly warned that Nigerian singer Flavour should be held responsible if Odumeje ever leaves the ministry

Pastor CC Israel has disclosed on Facebook that he was a member and a voluntary usher of Prophet Odumeje's church in the early 2000s.

Prophet Odumeje, whose real name is Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, is the founder of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, a church located in Anambra, and is famed for his rib-cracking displays during his services.

Ex-usher speaks about Odumeje's past

Israel said that at the time, he was an evangelist who had returned to Nigeria after being away for five years and needed a ministry to identify with.

The cleric noted that Odumeje saw Reverend Chris Oyakhilome as his model and frequently wore white suits, styled his hair, and mimicked him during ministrations like the president of LoveWorld Incorporated.

He said Odumeje was a gentle preacher then and not 'this rascal'. He wished Odumeje had continued how he was, mimicking Rev Chris, but admitted that he might not have discovered his humorous side if he had stayed that way.

While keeping mum on his reason for leaving Odumeje's church, Israel funnily said that singer Flavour should be held responsible if Odumeje leaves the ministry later.

Israel's Facebook post read:

"Things you didn't know about me!

"Did you know, I was one of the members at Odumeje ministry in Onitsha in the early 2000s?

"I was actually one of the ushers, on a voluntary basis.

"I was an evangelist and had just returned to Nigeria after being away for 5 years and needed a ministry to identify with.

"Odumeje ministry, Mountain of Holy Ghost intervention and Deliverance ministry was very close to Anthony Fride compound in St John's Street Odoakpu Onitsha, off Bida road where I stayed at the time, so I had to attend. I didn't know anything about him. The ministry was just very close to where I stayed.

"In those days, he frequently dressed in white suits with white shoes, because he was modeling himself after Rev Chris Oyakkilome. He would style his hair and mimick Rev Chris's accent while preaching, often with one hand in his pocket.

"The Odumeje I knew wasn't this rascal.

"He was very gentle while preaching, just like Pastor Chris.

"Then during the deliverance session, he would flip his legs like Pastor Chris, and next thing you know...piam... people are falling everywhere,. like a pack of cards.

"I really wish he had stayed with the Pastor Chris style, even though this comedy part of him wouldn't have been discovered.

"It wasn't long before I left, especially when he started looking at me one kind during some of his preaching.🤦🤦.

"Don't ask me why I left because I don't even know 😝😝.

"On the other hand, if Odumeje later leaves the ministry, hold Flavour responsible.....lol."

See Pastor Israel's Facebook post below:

Odumeje: Pastor's account elicits mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's account below:

Uchechi Mbah Sampson said:

"This one tire me ooo I swear . I never saw any video where he mimicked Pastor Chris because I'm imagining how he would sound. Please Sir, any video clip on that?"

Ike Africaa said:

"I like this vibe for him.

"A liquid metal is not supposed to be gentle."

Emcy Okoye said:

"Maybe you look like a Grajet, that's why he was looking you with one eye. Odumeje likes grajets."

Uzoma Rhema said:

"Pastor you too na comedian! of all Odumeje's picture you choose this . Justice for that trouser."

Mabel Raymond said:

"Arkchually, Odumeje is refusing to look like Pst. Chris in my head matter how hard I try to back date."

May Ebute said:

"Not dissing him o but l am really trying to imagine him talking like pastor Chris. The imagination is not working in my head at all."

