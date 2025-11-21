A Nigerian woman living with her family in the UK posted a breakdown of their monthly expenses

She shared how much they pay for rent, electricity, taxes, and other expenses every month as a family of four

People who came across the post shared their thoughts on the family's expenses, sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian woman living in the United Kingdom with her family shared how much they spend monthly.

She listed how much they paid for rent, electricity, taxes, and other expenses every month as a family of four.

In a TikTok post by @kudi_moni, the woman stated that she spent £260 (about N494,000) on gas/electricity and £1860 (about N3.5m) for mortgage.

She captioned the post:

“This is roughly my monthly Expenses for a family of 4 in the UK.”

Reactions trail lady’s family monthly UK expenses

@oka_langa_ said:

"£700 nanny is modern day slavery- the UK law clearly states that every person should be paid a minimum wage. This is a chargeable offence."

@nollywise said:

"Mind you the live in nanny pays no rent, no bills, free food etc and still take home £700 monthly. Do y’all have that £700 savings monthly."

@Hope's kitchen said:

"She is right, I spend more than this and we are family of 5 especially if you live in London. If you and your partner earn good amount of money is achievable as some family are high earners."

@sharedmoments said:

"How do you spend only £500 a month for feeding ? is it enough or do you still pick stuffs from supermarket by within the week? I'm curious."

@lucaben2020 said:

"Regarding the lesson teacher and Kumon, could you please explain the dynamics? Reading the reviews on here makes me feel that I shouldn't be sleeping on this for my kids. I need this."

@I_AM_IBEJI_OMO IBEJI said:

"Watin dey always pain me be say at the end you all will never reveal the income of the family of 4. Na so so expenses."

Doyinsola Niomi said:

Total =£6,777.87??

matt said:

your expenses are almost £7k and here is me thinking earing 3k monthly was doing well I must be in the wrong job

Gem_english8 said:

My neighbour has a live in nanny and she pays her £1200 a month £700 is rough and they still have to clean and literally be a slave with 1 day off."

Temi said:

una no get savings and/or investment for budget? anyway this family is rich

