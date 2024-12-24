A United Kingdom-based lady returned to Nigeria with her husband and son to attend her sister’s wedding

She shared how she got a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) after her visa expired while preparing for the trip

The lady also shared how she planned with the event planner to get her asoebi ahead of the party

A lady detailed how she returned to Nigeria for her sister’s wedding months after bagging a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

She said she had planned with the event planner to surprise her sister at the latter’s wedding.

In a video shared by @mogbonjubola16 on TikTok, the lady detailed how she struggled to get a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) from her company before travelling.

She said:

“After my sister’s introduction in June, her then husband to be, who is now her hubby already planned to surprise her with our visit to Nigeria for the wedding ceremony. I finished my Master’s program in May, and Visa was going to expire in October, so it’s either we apply for a post study visa or get a COS from the company i was working with.”

"Deep down in my heart, i didn’t want us to apply for post study visa as it’s very expensive ."

Lady gets CoS before visa expiration

The lady said her company gave her the CoS before her visa expired, enabling her to journey to Nigeria.

She said:

“Meanwhile while we were planning this whole surprise, i had to contact the event planner on how i could get my aso ebi and that of my hubby and son, that was sorted and sent to our fashion designer.”

She said everything was in place for her to surprise her sister.

