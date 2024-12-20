A Nigerian lady wished to visit her late husband’s grave, as she revealed that he was buried in another country

The lady made this known while listing what she wanted for the end of the year in a viral video on TikTok

Many who came across the video prayed for and encouraged the lady and hoped that she got her wishes

A Nigerian lady shared a video on her TikTok page listing what she wanted for the end of the year.

She stated that she needed a visa and ticket to visit her late husband’s grave abroad.

Lady wishes to visit husband grave abroad. Photo: @mofesola_.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @mofesola_, the lady said her husband was buried abroad.

She listed jobs, clients, and a growing TikTok community as other things she wished for.

She said:

“Dear Santa, Visa and ticket to visit my late husband’s grave. (Buried in another country), VA jobs that pays in dollars, Stress free clients, a healed and peaceful mind, growing and engaging TikTok community.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady wishes to visit husband’s grave abroad

Many who came across the video prayed for the lady and prayed for her to get her wishes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@doyin.teb said:

"May Almighty Allah Grant your request and make you happy."

@Black Girl Ess said:

"Sorry about your husband."

@Feyisara said:

"May God grant your heart desires, so sorry about your husband."

@WSBaby said;

"Accept my condolence, Mofe. Would never have guessed. May his soul continue to rest in peace and may God ease your affairs."

@Thelmaa said:

"Sending you lots of hugs."

@Sonia Igbodika said:

"God will grant you all your heart desires."

Read more stories on Nigerian couples in diaspora

Late man’s friends visit his widow

In a related story, a young Nigerian woman who lost her husband a year ago revealed that the late man’s club members paid her a visit.

They brought a bag of rice and cartons of noodles and juice for the woman and her young children.

Those who came across the video appreciated the men’s gifts and mourned with the woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng