A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over what she found on her father's phone

According to her, she decided to go through his phone to confirm if he was unfaithful to her mother

Internet users criticised the lady for embarking on the exercise, while others shared their observations

A young lady, @bigsusu3, has posted her findings after checking her father's phone to see if he is cheating on her mum.

Via TikTok, she showed netizens how she went through his Facebook inbox.

She found his Facebook chat with a lady. Photo Credit: @bigsusu3

@bigsusu3 was drawn to her father's chat with one lady and went through it. She displayed the chat her father had with the lady.

She marvelled at her findings, saying she has caught her father red-handed. In the chat, her dad supposedly asked the lady if she was single.

Her action evoked mixed reactions among social media users. Some internet users said the lady's action might affect her home and criticised her for it.

Reactions trail her findings on dad's phone

Man tests dad to confirm faithfulness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man had put his father to a test to know if he is cheating on his mother.

According to @jackiem4rt, he was bored and took on the self-chosen task of checking whether his father was unfaithful to his mum. To achieve this, the young man said he chatted up his father on WhatsApp using his second number and acted like a lady.

His father was not fooled and informed his son he had the number. He instructed him to forward their chats to his mum so she knows he doesn't cheat.

