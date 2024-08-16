Best Meeting Sites of 2024: Friendly Websites for Casual Dating

While virtual sex is fun, sometimes you really want to reach out and “touch someone” - in every literal sense of the word.

These are the best meeting sites for casual dating

Source: UGC

There’s just no comparison to the In-Real-Life thing, and that’s why people are still looking up the best hookup sites in 2024.

What we all really want to know is which hookup sites work and can help you find a partner within hours.

I reviewed nine of the top brand names and can confidently say they do work… but it all depends on what kind of date you’re looking for.

Let’s start with a sneak peek of the top names.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

First Look at 9 of the Top Hookup Sites

Best Hookup Sites of the Year

Adult Friend Finder dominated the list, with some fun and practical dating features, not to mention a huge community of hookup hopefuls.

1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Hookup Site Overall

Pros

Almost 100 million users worldwide for hookups

Chat rooms by region or niche topics

Forums on every dating subject imaginable

Live video shows

Most LGBTQ-friendly of all hookup sites

Cons

Pricey

Not a lot to do without premium membership

Price

Gold: $19.95/mo for 12 months

Gold: $26.95/mo for 3 month

Gold: $39.95 for 1 month

Why It Works

It’s a big community and has lots of fun interactive features

Adult Friend Finder is the most trusted, popular, and sophisticated site for hooking up.

While it is an adult site and does have some NSFW sections of the site, it’s actually a very nice and well-mannered community. Users will come and welcome you almost immediately after registration and invite you to start using the chatrooms and forums of the site.

You have several ways to meet new people, including social media interaction or more traditional browsing and search filtering. You can even rate random user photos (Hot or Not), find a date nearby, or check for users online and ready to chat.

Adult Friend Finder even has live streaming cam shows as well as video introductions.

While the site doesn’t give you much for free, when you do pay, you open up all of the site’s features. You also prove to other members you’re serious about making a real connection.

With the largest pool of singles, swingers, LGBTQ singles, and alternative lifestyle users, it’s the best variety of hookups you can find online.

>>Try Adult Friend Finder, the biggest & best of the dating sites for hookups

2. Ashley Madison - Best Online Hookups Site for Women

Pros

Hookup site for women with 75 million members

Married & looking is OK

Hookups only, no feelings!

Token-based system saves money

Cons

No video chat

Not as LGBTQ-friendly

Price

1000 credits for 25 cents a credit

500 credits for 30 cents a credit

100 credits for 49 cents a credit

Why It Works

Women get in for free and the guys love them

Ashley Madison is usually not thought of as a female-friendly site. But hear me out.

It’s the easiest site to visit if you want to go out with some guy for an easy, no-strings-attached hookup and actually vet through hundreds of guys who would love to hear from you.

Sure, Ashley Madison is one of those hookup sites that has more men than women and also has a lot of dumb guys with the social skills of a potato.

But that said, there are actually some cool and smart guys on Ashley Madison who just want a hookup without commitment. With 75 million members worldwide, you can search AM for hours on end and still need help filtering your search down.

Since most of these guys are married or single (who love dating married women), it’s an easy and classy way of finding hookups without hitting the bar or club scene.

Best of all, you never have to pay since women get a premium membership for free.

>>Find a one night stand with hot guys at Ashley Madison

3. Seeking - Best Online Hookups Site for Men

Pros

Hookups for wealthy men

4-1 female to male ratio

Member verification

Women join free

Cons

High prices for men

Not ideal for paycheck-to-paycheck guys

Price

$15 for 3 months initial offer

$274.99 VIP Diamond Package

Why It Works

Who can pass up the chance for a free luxury date?

If you’re a guy looking for online hookups, you may have noticed that women have the advantage – and you have to try very hard to even strike up a conversation with an attractive woman.

Sure, it’s the typical dating dilemma…but don’t assume all casual dating sites are such a rat race.

Seeking is a site ideal for men because it promises women luxurious dates with rich, successful, and charming men.

No wonder it has a 4-1 female-to-male ratio.

Not only do women like the promise of a luxurious date, but they also get proof of such success. Seeking has a few methods of verification to prove who you are, what you look like, and that you’re a decent guy with no criminal history.

You can even verify your income with a higher premium plan!

Women can join for free because the men here are good sports and don’t mind paying for your time. It’s simply the best of the casual dating sites for men…

...That is, if you have lots of money with which to spoil beautiful women and let’s be honest, not everyone does.

>>Put your money where your mouth is on Seeking

4. Victoria Milan - Most Discreet & Private Hookup Site

Pros

Discreet & anonymous affairs

Photo editing tools for privacy

Private photo galleries

High-tech security

Cons

Not as many

Smaller membership

Price

Silver - $8.33/mo for 12 months

Gold - $12.50/mo for 12 months

Gold - $19.99/mo for 3 months

Why It Works

Anonymity AND discretion is a must

Victoria Milan is similar to Ashley Madison in concept since it promises people discreet and anonymous one night stands. In other words, an online hookup site that values your privacy and doesn’t want you to get caught with your pants down.

It’s not just for people sneaking around, either. Some single people or couples have to be very careful about letting personal information get leaked online.

That’s why Victoria Milan has some handy features for handsy people. You can expect anonymous communication, private and lockable photo galleries for your friends, and photo editing tools to blur/blackout/mask your public photos.

It’s also said that Victoria Milan has better security than Ashley Madison, since it hasn’t had a problem with leaked information ever since its beginning in 2010.

While the site is not as well known or populated as Ashley Madison, it’s quickly becoming a rival. For some members, the hookup site’s membership fee for unlimited is also preferable to the token-based system of Ashley Madison.

>>A hookup site with privacy and discretion? That’s Victoria Milan

5. Doublelist - Best Classified Ads Style Hookup Site

Pros

Read or post classified ads for hookups

Safe & completely legal

Find singles, couples, or groups

Very similar to Craigslist of old

Cons

Limited free use

Limited worldwide membership

Price

Hookup Plan - $10 a month (250 views, 30 messages, 6 live posts a day)

Hardcore Plan - $20 a month (10 live posts, unlimited messages)

Why It Works

If you like classified ads, it’s the best choice

Doublelist made a name for itself a few years ago by recreating the popular classified ads-style dating site.

Instead of browsing profiles, people simply post ads stating what they want, who they’re looking for, and what kind of hookups they’re interested in.

Doublelist has everything, too, not just traditional male-seeking-female ads. You can also find online dating ads for groups, couples, LGBTQ relationships, poly, and many other niche short relationships.

Doublelist operates similarly to the Craigslist of old but only supports consensual online dating ads - no solicitation in any form.

You may prefer more photos and features befitting of real dating sites. It’s also not entirely free since free members can only post or read a few entries per day.

Still, if you want to take a simple approach to online hookups, Doublelist is your best bet.

>>Post or answer a classified ad at Doublelist

6. Flirt.com - Best Hookup Site for Texting and Flirting

Pros

Friendliest members of any hookup site

Founded in 1997

Claims to have 70 million members

Limited satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Probably a lot of flakes and “flirts”

No messaging with a free account

Price

$2.99 for 3 days

$9.99 for 1 week

$59.99 for 1 Month

Why It Works

Satisfaction guaranteed is an intriguing offer

Flirt.com is not exactly a new company. The hookup site has been bringing potential matches together since 1997!

The site also offers free browsing with photos of members, as well as the opportunity to receive messages from members.

I must admit, I was surprised by how many members welcomed me to the site and gave me some icebreaker questions. No, I’m not exactly Ravishing Rick Rude. So I suspect some of these accounts were sus, and maybe a few of them were flakes, catfishers, and the like.

But if you’re patient enough to keep browsing Flirt.com, you might be pleasantly surprised by what you find.

Flirt Premium offers unlimited chats, extended search filters, premium customer support, video and photo sharing, and personal ads for more specific date requests.

There’s also a video option called Flirtcasts, which lets you send out a video message and chat with other users in your area.

Flirt.com is also one of the few hookup websites that provides a satisfaction guarantee. Years ago, most hookup sites offered this, but today Flirt is only one of a few big names willing to make that bet.

If you can’t find anyone to meet up with within three months of being a premium member, you are eligible to receive

If you don’t find someone to meet up with in your first 3 months of membership on our site, you may be eligible to receive a free 3-day trial to use anywhere on the company's greater network, which includes Cupid.com and BeNaughty.com.

Flirt.com has it all, even if it’s not as well known as other casual dating sites. Still, the company has a stellar reputation, the community is friendly, and it’s so easy to start texting new singles in no time.

>>Start texting hot singles in your area at Flirt.com

7. Zoosk - Best Video Dating Service for Hookups

Pros

Fun video hookup dating community

Intelligent matchmaking for a stronger connection

Browse locals or randomly pick among 40 million users

Best for users over 40

Cons

Limited free preview

Matching algorithm is not always accurate

Price

$10.83 a month for 6 months

$11.66 a month for 12 months

$13.32 a month for 3 months

Why It Works

Instant test of chemistry and compatibility

Zoosk is a nice change from the usual hookup sites, because it’s more like a fun video sharing community than a traditional dating site. Instead of browsing through profiles or photos, you can see a person face-to-face in the live-streaming community.

It’s not just the “influencers” here - everyone is ready to chat face-to-face, and if you’re local, that’s great news for finding hookups.

Zoosk’s format makes it popular among people of all age groups, but especially for Gen Xers and Boomers. You can browse rooms by your favorite users, random users, or according to trending users or popular themes.

It’s like TikTok for singles - and local to your area.

But even if you’re not nuts about meeting face-to-face, you can still use Zoosk as a regular dating site, with the option to browse profiles, surf random profiles, or use filtered searches.

Zoosk’s matchmaking algorithm is also top-notch since it learns your dating patterns and sends you more of what you seem to like.

>>Find a hookup partner by video chat at Zoosk

8. Elite Singles - Best Casual Dating Site for Established Professionals

Pros

Meet someone successful & well off

Highly intelligent users

In-depth questionnaire for better matches

Wild card matches for one-time affairs

Cons

Limited free preview

Smaller membership

Price

$29.95/mo for 3 months

$19.95/mo for 6 months

$59.95/mo for 1 month

Why It Works

If you’re tired of average, aim higher

Elite Singles is usually thought of as a “serious relationships” site rather than a hookup site.

But let’s be honest. Not every wealthy and successful person you meet is going to work out for a lifetime!

Many people on Elite Singles are more interested in meaningful relationships and a strong personal connection, as opposed to just a warm body.

That means it’s an ideal site for no strings attached hookups.

Instead of blindly searching for hookup partners, you are given intelligent potential matches to consider. Matches are based on an in-depth personality test which pairs you with someone more compatible with your lifestyle and outlook.

Users get wildcard matches as well because all “work” and no “play” might drive ya crazy, so we’ve heard. It’s a nice balance between logical matches and fun matches.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to preview, and you don’t even get any snapshots of your matches without signing up for a premium plan.

Still, Elite Singles is the answer to your dating dilemma if you’ve ever complained about low-quality matches from free dating apps or if you’ve ever wanted to meet your equal in the business world.

>>Start dating smarter at EliteSingles, the elites of the dating world

9. Alt.com - Best of the Hookup Sites for BDSM & Niche Dating

Pros

Niche & kink hookup community

Live video shows

Giant kink list to start conversations

Many alternative lifestyles

Cons

Smaller membership

Limited free preview

Price

Silver - $8.33/mo for 12 months

Gold - $12.50/mo for 12 months

Gold - $19.99/mo for 3 months

Why It Works

Tired of vanilla, try some Neopolitan

Alt.com is definitely the “dark horse” of our best hookup sites list. It’s not a traditional dating site at all, but a BDSM-themed dating site.

Oh, definitely not for all tastes!

But let’s face it. If you’re looking for chains and whips on a first date, you’re definitely going to need the “Right Community” where that sort of thing flies.

No vanilla here. This one is all about embracing taboos. To start with, you get a “kink finder” tool where you can search for new friends by your shared kink.

From there, you can join forums, watch live cam shows, read member blogs, and, most importantly, search for your local kinksters.

Alt.com cannot compete with larger hookup sites, obviously. But keep in mind, if you have a kink considered out of the ordinary, it might take a while to find potential matches.

According to one study, only 2.2% of men and 1.3% of women have actually engaged in hard BDSM dating activity.

When you’re going for niches, you have to spend some time seeking out your tribe. Better, in this case, to join Alt.com and start looking around for your sexual soulmate.

>>If you have a kink, find a BDSM hookup with Alt.com

A Cheat Sheet to Using Hookup Sites

If you’ve ever downloaded a dating app or logged into a dating site and were disappointed by the lack of matches, don’t lose heart.

This Guide to Hookup Sites is going to answer all of your questions about the stuff NOT covered on dating apps.

Namely, how to act on an IRL date if you want to get lucky.

Look, it’s no dark secret. Sometimes people are out of practice on the dating scene. You don’t want to give up…you just want to change your approach. That’s what this section is all about, making positive changes.

Five Mistakes Guys Make On Hookup Sites

We’re going to start by considering the top five mistakes people make on dating hookup sites - and how to correct them.

1. Giving Up Too Soon

First of all, understand that dating is a numbers game. No matter what anyone says, there is no 100% sure way to force someone to like you. If the chemistry isn’t there, it’s very unlikely that you can force it.

To begin with, don’t even think about quitting or changing anything until you’ve swiped right on many profiles for a period of at least two weeks. You have to give a site like Adult Friend Finder time.

The more profiles you swipe right for, the more people see your profile and can mutually like you back.

2. Taking Bad (Really Bad) Photos

Guys, I’m just going to shame you, particularly on this.

Most women put some thought into their hookup site profiles. They really try to look good.

But some of your profile pictures are just gross!

I’ve seen too many photos of guys snapping unflattering selfies, terrible clothes, weird beer can photos, creepy in-the-dark photos, shirtless photos, faraway photos, and photos that obscure your face or your body.

I get that you want to maintain an air or a sense of mystery about you.

But I’m telling you, taking bad photos never works.

Women respond much better to men in person than with an online dating app like Ashley Madison. Why? Because they can instantly see your face, your body, your frame, and your disposition.

Therefore, when you’re using an online dating app, you need to think about the “full body, full face” impression you’re making on your potential matches.

If you can’t afford glamour shots, or a professional photo, then at least get some platonic female friends to give you a makeover.

3. Be Uncertain About What You Want

We get that everyone has baggage, but come on, people!

When you’re creating a dating site profile for casual hookups, it’s very important that you be upfront about what you want and not send confusing or insincere messages.

Just interested in casual sex? Admit that you’re just looking for fun, or to go out dancing, or to have a chat. Serious about finding a meaningful relationship? Make that very clear.

There’s no need to trash the kind of people you don’t like because no one wants to read that.

There’s also no need to make personal rants that have nothing to do with dating.

All of this negative or weird stuff is just distracting people from the main part of your profile.

And if you don’t know what that means, consider the next question…

4. Your Profile Doesn’t Pass the “Average Test”

Unfortunately, the dating scene is very competitive nowadays. Most people are actually looking for a reason to swipe left, so they can disqualify you because of some obvious flaw.

Even if you don’t have a nagging flaw, failing to be funny, interesting, attractive, or fun is a big mistake. That means you don’t pass the average test, and the average Romeo and Juliet that finds your profile is not going to swipe right. You haven’t impressed them and so they move on.

Your objective is to capture their attention and stand out from the rest of the casual dating pool.

No wonder sites like Zoosk are so popular - they really make you stand out from the crowd fast, because you get to start an in-person conversation.

Need a little help standing out? Consider some brilliant marketing techniques that popular dating profiles use.

5. You Wait Too Long to Meet

Dating sites work best when people get off the app and into an IRL meeting. Taking too long to meet up and discuss the things you really want (the entire reason you posted) is a big mistake.

Building chemistry is much easier and faster when one person takes the lead. Hey, why shouldn’t one of those people be you?

Be first in starting a conversation via text. Be decisive about what you want to do and where you want to meet. Communicate to your partner how much you like them without going too far overboard on the worship.

In other words, be excited about this date and the opportunity you have to make a great new friend.

We discussed some of the most important aspects of hooking up and using casual sex sites to make the first move. However, we still haven’t discussed some of the finer details about using the best hookup sites specifically. Let’s do that now.

Online Hookup Sites - FAQs

Have questions about how to use the best hookup sites online? Consider some common questions that come up.

What’s The Difference Between a Dating App And a Dating Site?

There’s no real difference between a dating app and a dating site, except that some apps are designed solely for use on a phone or tablet.

Dating sites that work on a laptop or desktop computer can be accessed via a web browser, or Apple iOS/Google Play app, a website-provided app, or a mobile version of a web browser.

Keep in mind some dating apps like Tinder or Happn are only meant for use on a smartphone. They specifically use GPS and location tracking features that a laptop probably doesn’t have.

On the contrary, dating sites that work on any device, like Adult Friend Finder and Ashley Madison are much more accessible - which explains their larger membership.

Which Hookup Apps Also Work on a Laptop?

Zoosk is one example of popular hookup apps that also have a web version.

Bear in mind, however, that web versions of apps usually don’t have as many special features as the mobile device.

It’s usually better to choose a dating site like Adult Friend Finder designed for laptop/desktop, but that also has a simple dating app (based on the site) for simple operation.

Adult Friend Finder has many unique features that can only be properly displayed on a larger screen, such as a desktop or laptop screen.

How Do I Start a Conversation After a Mutual Match on a Hookup Site?

There is no “right way” to start a conversation after a mutual match on a hookup site.

Sure, there’s a wrong way…

But essentially, all you are doing is showing the other person you’re not intimidated, not having second thoughts, and are generally just a cool person capable of having a fun conversation.

Don’t overthink it. But do give it some thought before belching out just “Hi…”

It helps a lot if you just reference something you liked about the other person’s profile to get the conversation started.

Are Casual Dating Sites Safe to Use?

In the sense that it’s highly unlikely your identity will be stolen, casual dating sites are indeed safe to use online.

However, there is a big difference between safe to use in online dating and safe for in-person meetings.

No one can promise you that casual dating sites are safe. It all depends on who you meet up with, how much information you share, and how safe the setting is where you decide to meet.

Most singles would tell you to never meet a stranger alone, and definitely tell a friend or family member where you’re going.

It’s also important to avoid sharing financial information with strangers that might compromise your security. There is an entire industry of online scammers who try to transfer money or, in some cases, ask for money directly with a bogus sob story.

Remember to be cautious when meeting people for the first time on casual sex sites. Remember, there is such a thing as people who are “too nice” for no good reason.

What Is The Best Dating Site for Finding No Strings Attached One-Night Stands?

Adult Friend Finder is the best dating site for no-strings-attached casual sex and one-night stands.

The adult dating site has some premium features that would facilitate a one-night stand, such as:

Video intros

Video streaming shows

Forums about casual sex

Chat rooms by region or interest

Member blogs

Social media pages about hookup culture

NSFW photos

Adult Friend Finder has nearly 100 million members, making it one of the most popular and crowded dating pools in the world. It’s all casual here and all about finding your perfect match…for whatever kink you have in mind.

What Is The Best Dating Site for a Friends-with-benefits Type of Arrangement?

The best dating site for a friends-with-benefits type of relationship is Elite Singles or perhaps Zoosk.

While casual hookups can be found on dating sites like Ashley Madison, sites like Elite Singles take personality testing more seriously.

That doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll get married on Elite Singles.

But find a more passionate and intense affair that you want to fully explore? Definitely.

Can You fall In Love with an Online Hookup or Friend With Benefits?

Theoretically, you could fall in love with an online hookup or friend with benefits…

But generally speaking, it’s best if you don’t try it.

Hookups are not supposed to be about love. They are usually about being in the “right place at the right time.”

You’re not ready to fall in love…you’re ready for a hookup. How can that kind of relationship last?

If you’re serious about finding a relationship with someone special and who fits your lifestyle and values, maybe it’s time to look for the best romantic dating sites.

Are There Any Completely Free Casual Hookup Sites?

Most completely free casual hookup sites are fairly new dating apps that don’t have many members yet.

However, keep in mind that your favorite online dating site may have a free version that gives you limited features.

Doublelist lets you post an ad a day and read/reply to several public ads. Adult Friend Finder lets you access certain chat rooms. Even Zoosk lets you video chat for free.

However, connecting with your favorite users privately, after a public meeting, is where they get you. You have to be a premium member to make contact.

Use the Best Hookup Sites to Find the Affair of a Lifetime

The bottom line is that the best hookup sites help you find affairs to remember – that is, one-night stands and casual hookups that are beyond the ordinary.

It’s not just about lust, even though that’s part of it. It’s also about the chemistry and the mental connection you find with someone you meet. Someone you may never live with, but you will remember for the rest of your life!

Adult Friend Finder was the best hookup site for providing connections and making it very easy to start conversations. The entire site is built around starting conversations with photos, videos, and chat topics.

If you crave more connection and touch in your life, why not visit a site designed to help you get more hookups?

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng