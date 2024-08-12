Ever dreamed of having a girlfriend who meets your every wish? With today's AI girlfriend apps, that fantasy can, in theory, become a reality. Artificial intelligence has taken virtual companionship to new heights, offering options that are truly remarkable.

You should check out these 8 AI girlfriend apps

Picture this: customisable chatbots that evolve into virtual companions capable of fulfilling nearly any request you can imagine.

You can choose their hair colour, body type, and even personality traits, giving you complete control over their appearance and behaviour. You can even model them after someone you know.

But can you really cultivate an intimate relationship with one of these apps?

Let's explore some of the best AI girlfriend apps available right now.

AI Girlfriend Apps

Impatient? Here’s a quick overview of the 8 AI girlfriend apps I’ve discussed in this article.

First Look

Temptations.ai - Best AI girlfriend app overall

Candy.ai - Enjoy realistic dirty talkss

GirlfriendGPT - Create an NSFW relationship with an AI bot

SoulGen - Shape your AI girlfriend after someone you know

DreamGF - Seriously intimate AI app

Wife.app - AI alternative to OnlyFans

FantasyGirlfriend.ai - Date a real-life OnlyFans model (virtually)

PornX.ai - Create your dream AI girlfriend.

AI Girlfriend Apps: Everything You Need to Know

Keen to hear more? Take a seat, I’m about to spill the beans on the best AI girlfriend apps out there:

1. Temptations.ai - Best AI Girlfriend App Overall

Pros

NSFW conversations

Create your own character

NSFW AI video generation

Engagement grows the more you use it

Cons

Only a short trial period

Fairly pricey for the best plan

Price

$4-$40 a month

Temptations.ai is an AI-powered chatbot designed to simulate a romantic relationship. It uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to craft engaging conversations that adapt to your preferences and communication style over time.

One of the standout features of this platform is the ability to choose a pre-made virtual girlfriend or create your own from scratch. You can customize attributes like hair, eyes, and body type, with a variety of NSFW options available.

The site allows you to generate AI chats, provocative images, and NSFW videos for a more intimate experience.

When you sign up, you'll receive free credits to explore the features. After using up the initial credits, you'll need to purchase one of the premium plans, which range from $4 to $40 per month, offering options for different budgets.

Give it a try, you’ll be surprised at just how steamy things can get.

Create an AI girlfriend with Temptations.ai

2. Candy.ai - Enjoy Steamy Conversations with your AI Girlfriend

Pros

Explicit NSFW content

Realistic interactions

Options for both AI girlfriends or AI characters

Includes voice messages and selfies

Accessible on web, iOS, and Android

Cons

Limited free trial

Sometimes predictable responses

Price

$12.99/month

$69.99/year

Candy.ai is one of my top choices, and for good reason. This app offers some exceptional dirty talk.

To personalize your experience, you can create your ideal companion from scratch, choosing everything from hair and eye color to personality traits. Intriguing, isn't it?

Imagine enjoying steamy sexting sessions without the complications of real-life emotions.

Besides creating your own AI characters, you can also select from a variety of pre-made AI girlfriends. Whether you’re interested in sweet Asian companions or have a preference for mature women, there's a choice for everyone.

Candy.ai isn’t just available on the web; it also offers apps for both Android and iOS, making it convenient whether you're at home or on the go.

The best part? There are no NSFW filters restricting you. The conversations can get intensely explicit, so be prepared to dive deep into the experience. After all, that's the essence of this app.

Best AI girlfriend apps: Enjoy hot dirty talks on Candy.ai

3. GirlfriendGPT - Best App for NSFW AI Relationships

Pros

Create your own AI girlfriend or pick a premade one

Girlfriends and AI characters available

Explicit NSFW chats

Realistic and engaging conversations

Voice and text options

Cons

Responses can become repetitive over time

The free trial is limited to 20 messages

Price

Premium: $15/month

Deluxe: $35/month

GirlfriendGPT has an impressive library of over 1,000 unique AI models. From AI girlfriends and boyfriends to fantasy characters, the variety is endless.

What sets this app apart is its incredibly realistic conversations. It can feel like you’re chatting with a real-life girlfriend, teasing you through your phone.

If that gets you going, imagine what you could do if you choose to customize your AI girlfriend or create one from scratch? Whether you prefer a dominant, seductive, or even a whimsical, non-human character, this app has you covered.

The platform is filled with NSFW dialogue, so make sure you have some privacy when you dive in. It's highly addictive, with your AI companion even able to send you saucy, AI-generated selfies.

While the app is free to use initially, the number of free messages is limited. After the initial 20 messages, you’ll need to upgrade to a subscription plan.

However, with prices ranging from $15 to $35 per month, it’s an affordable alternative to a real-life girlfriend!

Create a NSFW relationship on GirlfriendGPT

4. SoulGen - Create a Look-a-Like AI Girlfriend

Pros

Create a lookalike AI girlfriend by uploading a photo

Realistic conversations

Uncensored chats

Wide range of AI girlfriends and characters

Discounted rates upon joining

Cons

Limited free usage each day

AI's effectiveness depends on the quality of your text prompts

Price

$9.99/month

$69.99/year

Got someone in mind that you’d love to be dating? Well, SoulGen can make that a (virtual) reality. The platform allows you to create a virtual doppelgänger by uploading a photo of them.

Caught your attention?

Imagine having intimate chats with the virtual girl of your dreams that range from light-hearted banter to exploring your deepest desires.

Whether you're interested in steamy NSFW chats or building a more profound connection, SoulGen caters to all preferences.

The best part? You can use SoulGen for free, albeit with daily limits. If you exceed these limits, upgrading might be necessary. Fortunately, new users get a generous 70% discount on subscriptions, making it a budget-friendly option.

The only downside? The quality of your experience heavily relies on how well you craft your text prompts. It may take some practice to get the most out of your conversations, but the effort is well worth it.

Create a doppelgänger AI Girlfriend with SoulGen

5. DreamGF - Seriously Intimate AI App

Pros

Text and voice messaging

Uncensored sexting

Fetish fantasy images

Create your own AI girlfriend or chat with existing AI characters

Cons

Limited free features

Price

Bronze: $9.99/month

Silver: $19.99/month

Gold: $49.99/month

Diamond: $99.99/month

DreamGF is a cutting-edge AI-powered platform that functions just like a dating app, but with a unique twist: you get to design your own virtual soulmate. Whether you're crafting an AI girlfriend's physical appearance, personality, or hobbies, you're in full control.

What really sets DreamGF apart is its ability to engage in spicy, uncensored conversations. Things can get quite explicit, making it perfect for those seeking adventurous chats.

If creating an AI girlfriend isn't your style, you can choose from a variety of pre-designed characters, including favorites like Hermione Granger, Super Woman, or Lara Croft. This platform lets you bring your fictional fantasies to life.

For those looking to explore their adventurous side, DreamGF even offers a fetish section. This feature not only includes sexting, but also a collection of steamy images tailored to various kinks.

Get ready for a steamy ride using this AI Girlfriend app!

Enjoy uncensored chats on DreamGF

6. Wife.app - AI Alternative to OnlyFans

Pros

Human-like interactions

Very NSFW

Completely customizable

Virtual dates

Text chats with photos on request

Cons

Some glitches in the app

Price

Free trial

If you want something extra spicy, check out Wife.app. This app has stacks of OnlyFans-like girlfriends waiting to have saucy chats and send you intimate pictures.

Just like the other AI girlfriend apps in this review, it’s also fully customizable, if you want it to be….

You can fine-tune your companion’s appearance, personality, and even their personality before bringing them to life—and I do mean life. This AI platform learns as you interact with each character, even expressing emotions and developing their own quirks.

The best bit, though. If you want some seriously dirty pictures, they’ll send you those too. You know, the kind you find on OnlyFans.

Enough said about this top AI girlfriend app now…

Check out Wife.app

7. FantasyGirlfriend.ai - Date a Real-Life OnlyFans Model (Virtually)

Pros

High-quality, immersive content

AI girlfriends modeled after real-life OnlyFans personalities

Advanced image generation

Wide range of personalities to choose from

Cons

Only AI girlfriends available; no options for AI boyfriends

Sharing prompts with others is challenging

Price

$12.99/month

$5.99/month with an annual subscription

If you're ready to elevate your AI sexting experience, FantasyGF.ai is the place to be. This NSFW AI tool redefines adult entertainment with stunning visuals and electrifying sexting sessions.

Prepare for intense interactions with AI girlfriends inspired by real-life OnlyFans models. The platform offers detailed customization options, allowing you to adjust your virtual companion's appearance and personality to fit your exact preferences.

In addition to realistic conversations and steamy voice messages, FantasyGF.ai features immersive AI phone calls, making your virtual encounters feel incredibly authentic.

Not in the mood to create your own AI companion? No problem. Choose from 19 pre-made NSFW characters modeled after popular OnlyFans personalities. You'll find all the spicy content you love, delivered with a high degree of realism.

With its mix of interactive and steamy content, FantasyGF.ai promises hours of engaging and explicit fun.

Get steamy, interactive content on FantasyGF.ai

8. PornX.ai - Create Your Dream AI Girlfriend

Pros

Affordable app

Plenty of roleplay scenarios to choose from

Excellent conversation skills

Very interactive

Cons

No Discord support

Price

$4.99/month

PornX.ai elevates the AI girlfriend experience to a whole new level. This platform isn't just about virtual companions—it's designed for crafting highly realistic adult content that rivals what's seen on actual porn channels.

The image generator might be a bit slow, but the impressive and customizable content you can create makes it worth the wait.

If you're keen to explore one of the best AI porn generators available, PornX AI is definitely worth checking out.

Ready to enhance your virtual intimate experiences? This app is a top choice for taking your fantasies to the next level.

Get hot and steamy with PornX.ai

AI Girlfriend Apps - FAQs

Still unsure about AI girlfriend apps? Take a look at my FAQs.

What are AI Girlfriend Apps?

AI Girlfriends are chatbots that simulate romantic interactions, learning and adapting from your conversations over time. You can either customize your own or choose from pre-made characters on platforms like Temptations.ai or GirlfriendGPT.

Do AI Girlfriend Apps Get Really Saucy?

They can do. Candy.ai and FantasyGF.ai offer the most explicit images, but access comes at a cost. FantasyGF.ai even features realistic OnlyFans-style photos. See why these platforms are so enticing?

Why Are AI Girlfriends Becoming So Popular?

AI girlfriends are becoming popular simply because they can counteract loneliness and connect with people who lack real-life partners.

Although unconventional, these bots can actually boost mental well-being, providing valuable practice for when a real relationship develops. Just remember to enjoy adult websites safely.

Top AI Girlfriend Apps - Final Thoughts

There you go, 8 of the best AI girlfriend apps out there right now.

While they might seem unconventional, they can help to cultivate a virtual intimate relationship.

Whether you're interested in getting saucy with AI girls on Temptations.ai, Candy.ai, or any of the apps in this review, they’ll certainly spark that well-known feeling….

Just remember, they're not a replacement for real human relationships.

Still, who says you can’t have a bit of fun along the way?

