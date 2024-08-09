Nigerian Lady Shares Loved-up Video With Her Shy Husband, Netizens Observe Something Else
- Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian lady having a cute couple's moment with her husband
- The lady celebrated the anniversary of her marriage to the man and revealed he is actually a shy person
- The couple's video went viral, with many football lovers arguing that the shy man resembles Chelsea Football Club's player Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo
A Nigerian lady has marked the one-year anniversary of her marriage to her husband in a lovely fashion.
She shared a video they took together, noting that her husband is shy.
"WHAT THE LYRICS SAYS! A whole year of being married to the man made for me, one year of of learning and unlearning, a whole year of MARITAL BLISS," she wrote on TikTok.
In the clip, the man held his wife from behind as they made a loved-up video.
Many netizens, however, thought her husband looked like Chelsea footballer Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo.
Watch her video below:
Mixed reactions have trailed the couple's video
Aysax international 🎷🎶🌟💫 said:
"One year of learning and unlearning. I felt that❤😊👌 I pray God keep your marriage forever."
Danieldrums said:
"Lol 😂 I be like when Caicedo start to Dey hear Kent oxygen."
Dayspring🥷🧃 said:
"Help us beg our caicedo to play well next season abeg."
Aanuoluwapolorimi👑 said:
"God bless your home jare, oju awon omo oro maa foh nii oh…dem no go see your man…..💃💃💃💃"
thic_ope said:
"Happy Anniversary Sis 🥰😍. Cute babies alart 🙈😍 I have been wanting to write that 😫."
Goodness_Trade📮 said:
"I like the part he was talking and you keep calm."
OJ Vibes said:
"I swear I was saying the same thing this guy resembles caicedo."
maco092727 said:
"Caicedo Chelsea. Abi na my eye Dey pain me?"
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng