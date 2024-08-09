Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Nigerian lady having a cute couple's moment with her husband

The lady celebrated the anniversary of her marriage to the man and revealed he is actually a shy person

The couple's video went viral, with many football lovers arguing that the shy man resembles Chelsea Football Club's player Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo

A Nigerian lady has marked the one-year anniversary of her marriage to her husband in a lovely fashion.

She shared a video they took together, noting that her husband is shy.

The couple had a loved-up moment before the camera. Photo Credit: @oluwatomilade0

Source: TikTok

"WHAT THE LYRICS SAYS! A whole year of being married to the man made for me, one year of of learning and unlearning, a whole year of MARITAL BLISS," she wrote on TikTok.

In the clip, the man held his wife from behind as they made a loved-up video.

Many netizens, however, thought her husband looked like Chelsea footballer Moisés Isaac Caicedo Corozo.

Mixed reactions have trailed the couple's video

Aysax international 🎷🎶🌟💫 said:

"One year of learning and unlearning. I felt that❤😊👌 I pray God keep your marriage forever."

Danieldrums said:

"Lol 😂 I be like when Caicedo start to Dey hear Kent oxygen."

Dayspring🥷🧃 said:

"Help us beg our caicedo to play well next season abeg."

Aanuoluwapolorimi👑 said:

"God bless your home jare, oju awon omo oro maa foh nii oh…dem no go see your man…..💃💃💃💃"

thic_ope said:

"Happy Anniversary Sis 🥰😍. Cute babies alart 🙈😍 I have been wanting to write that 😫."

Goodness_Trade📮 said:

"I like the part he was talking and you keep calm."

OJ Vibes said:

"I swear I was saying the same thing this guy resembles caicedo."

maco092727 said:

"Caicedo Chelsea. Abi na my eye Dey pain me?"

Source: Legit.ng