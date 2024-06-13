Despite the variety of meals available, a young Nigerian lady has been eating only raw noodles for the past 20 years

The lady's older sister took to social media to share a video showing her sibling's addiction to the staple food

Many people expressed shock over her sister's noodles addiction and offered possible solutions to fixing it

A Nigerian lady, @molewa__, has cried out online that her younger sister is addicted to raw noodles.

@molewa__ shared her sibling's worrying noodles addiction on TikTok.

@molewa__ noted that her sibling is 20 years old and has not eaten anything besides raw noodles.

She shared a video with moments when the young lady ate raw noodles happily. She wondered if her sister's addiction was normal.

"Is this normal?? her hair is literally refusing to grow because she won’t eat/other things‍♀️. It been 20yrs," @molewa__ wrote on TikTok.

The video shocked many people.

Legit.ng reported that a vendor had been criticized after she displayed a plate of noodles with eggs she sold for N7k.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians stunned by video of noodles addict

Gallery_Hub said:

"Not a story to believe but it’s funny tho."

Kanyinsola said:

"For real it actually not normal…You guys can still have it stop now."

Oma_fay said:

"U guys shud stop givin her the indomie, wen hunger hold am she go chop."

Titomisin said:

"Let her visit other people that do not eat out or take junkies if you get me for long o Wo you will be amazed am a testimony."

Lexie said:

"I have a 6 year old brother that only takes cerelac, refuses to eat any other thing. guess who's going to the hostel next term."

CHRONE TALKS said:

"Has she ever been diagnosed with anything? I’m not sure but Autistic/ people with behavioral disorders tend to have problem with food textures and stuff."

DÀDÁ OF LAGOS said:

"Y’all encouraged it,but that’s not why I’m here. Have you tried multivitamins?????? Liquid one? Wo she’ll find food when raw noodles can’t sustain her belly anymore. Or weed in her tea? Not paw paw o!"

Beke_Made_It said:

"With the cost of noodles? Who dey buy for her."

Lady finishes 10 packs of noodles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had finished 10 packs of noodles.

According to @savagebmc1, her sister had bragged about being able to consume 10 packs of noodles and two eggs at once, and she watched her prove it.

@savagebmc1's TikTok video captured how the young lady prepared the noodles with a gas cooker and then sat down to eat it with a soda. People watched as she devoured the meal in the twinkle of an eye.

