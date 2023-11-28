Against all odds, an interracial couple finally met each other and are now together in the United States

Speaking with Legit.ng, the white lady said she and her Nigerian lover maintained their relationship over the phone for four years

She shared the numerous challenges they had to overcome and how their wedding in Nigeria was cancelled

Love has eventually carried the day as a white lady, identified as Patty, has united with her Nigerian heartthrob, Ben Odeyemi, after four years of online dating.

An excited Patty shared exclusively to Legit.ng pictures and videos of how they picked him up with a Limousine.

Patty and Ben met after years of online dating. Photo Credit: Patty Odeyemi

Source: Facebook

The white lady was flanked by her loved ones as she received Ben in the United States. Ben looked so happy as he posed beside the Limousine.

Patty and Ben faced challenges

In a chat with Legit.ng, Patty recalled how she connected with Ben through his nephew while working in a hospital in the US state of Connecticut.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said what should have been their first meet-up and eventual wedding years ago was affected by Coronavirus restrictions from both countries. In her words:

"We got caught up in COVID and Trump's ban, so it was 4 years of long distance.

"We planned and paid for a wedding in Nigeria Lagos and had to cancel the 1st trip and wedding due to the countries closing from COVID. Once they lifted the ban 6 months later, we could finally marry and have me travel to Lagos. Now that's an entire story in itself."

She also expressed joy that they overcame all the challenges that came their way. She said:

"Neither of us was even looking for one another and at that time had not a clue about the challenges of his country and that he could not come here.

"We went through hell and back and cultivated this long distance relationship via phone for 4 years.

"I had traveled to his country 3 times and found it challenges the vast differences. So, we struggled as this LDR journey was not going to be just marrying and buying a ticket to the US. With many ups and downs, what life threw us over the journey and many learning curves, we closed the gap."

Via the TikTok handle @pattyodeyemi, the lady updates netizens about their life.

Watch a video of their meeting:

Man meets oyinbo lover he met online

In a related report, a man had finally met an oyinbo lady he had been dating online for a year.

In a short TikTok video, the man named Chris hugged her upon sighting her at the airport, while a black fellow believed to be his relative helped with Jessie's luggage.

The lovebirds shared a kiss before they walked out of the airport. Legit.ng gathered that the couple eventually tied the knot.

Lady finally meets oyinbo man she's dating online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had finally met up with a white man she met on the Internet.

Ogechi, who is into handmade braided wigs and crochet, revealed that they met on the platform called Truly African.

Sharing a video of their first meeting, she remarked that many happy moments happen when dreams come true. Her video captured the unidentified man aboard a flight from Los Angeles, United States.

Source: Legit.ng