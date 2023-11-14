A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom has caused a stir on social media over a video she shared

The emotional new mum, who recently welcomed a baby, lamented over not having anyone around her

Her touching video sparked reactions as many other women shared their postpartum experiences

A Nigerian new mum in the UK has lamented over not having anyone around her.

In a TikTok video that has amassed over 84k views on the social media platform, the woman, @house_of_winni, shed tears.

She said depression after childbirth is real. Photo Credit: @house_of_winni

She bemoaned that postpartum depression was taking its toll on her.

"Somtimes u are happy d next mints u are sad depression after childbirth is real," she wrote.

She advised women who don't have anyone around them not to think of having kids, especially in the UK.

What is postpartum depression?

According to Mayo Clinic, postpartum depression is not a character flaw or a weakness.

Sometimes it's called peripartum depression because it can start during pregnancy and continue after childbirth.

Most new mums experience postpartum "baby blues" after childbirth, which commonly include mood swings, crying spells, anxiety and difficulty sleeping.

Her video stirred reactions

Zann said:

"I say this all the time, if you have no support in this England do not have kids, it’s so depressing but I promise the older your baby gets the easier."

queenmoly2 said:

"Just gave birth yesterday night and am home now in my sister's place.. don’t even how to face health visitors tomorrow because is a shared apartment."

SHEEDAR05 said:

"Seeing mothers cry like this makes me emotional because it’s a journey have walked through. I came into the UK alone when I was 5months preg."

tee said:

"I'm telling you, I'm here facing my own and the unfortunate man that i gave birth for is always shouting that what I'm doing is an easy job."

ReginaTunner said:

"My own tears don dry … words can explain what we are going through especially in this UK."

Abisolamutiat60 said:

"I came in uk 7 months gone alone ,went through labour alone gave birth through cs ….. I did everything on my own my boy is now 9 months so proud of him."

princess ugoma said:

"My sister no be only uk everywhere in Europe na only me Dey carry my cross since I give birth."

