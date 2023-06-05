A Nigerian lady who is a prank star pranked a delivery man and made him believe she wants to sleep with him

The lady posted the prank video showing how the man agreed to follow her into her house after she invited him in

The video has caused a stir, and it has gone viral and attracted 301k likes, over 3.2k comments and 11k shares on TikTok

A lady pranked a young man and told him she wanted to sleep with him in her house.

The man, who is a delivery person, came to deliver some goods to the lady identified on TikTok as @naija__nicki.

After she pranked him, the delivery man agreed to follow the lady into her house after she pranked him. Photo credit: TikTok/@naija_nicki.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the lady who is a prank star tells the delivery man that she has no money to pay him for the job.

Delivery man follows lady into her house in prank video

She said she had used the money she had to settle other pressing matters and, therefore, could not afford to pay him.

In exchange for the service, the lady said she would like to pay in kind by sleeping with the bike man.

The man was a bit taken aback and confused at the strange offer, and he told the lady that he was out for work and may not have the time.

Nicki, however, insisted, telling the man that she was ready for the two of them to go in and 'knack.'

The young man eventually agreed to follow her into the compound, but she slammed the gate in the prank video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to Nicki's prank video

@Jnr stormz said:

"Try covering the guy's face his employers may not see it as a joke like everyone else."

@Celebrity Dj Dave said:

"The lady isn’t looking bad, most men will fall for it."

@theOlasunkanmi_ said:

"Reasons why some orders are delayed."

@Eke Victor Promise

"No try this thing near me oo! I don tell you."

Source: Legit.ng