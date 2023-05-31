A vibrant mom-to-be entertained people at an eatery with her dance routines in a video that elicited reactions

A confident mom-to-be entertained people at an eatery with her dance routines in a video that has raked in views and multiple comments on social media.

Sporting a form-fitting straight dress, the woman thrilled on the dance floor with speed moves. Some folks joined the grooving moments, coordinating the pregnant woman's impressive flow.

Pregnant woman with swag

The Instagram account Blackspreciation posted the video of the woman, saying, "She looks so fit and beautiful".

At one point, the unknown woman whined her waist and behind to the song. Later in the clip, the people around stood to record and cheer her on.

The mother-to-be, who looks a few months pregnant, did not stop dancing throughout the entire moment.

The video has thrilled people, amassing more than 1,000 views, since it was posted on Instagram four days ago. Netizens who reacted equally loved her routines and energy-filled vibes.

Watch the video below:

How people gushed over the pregnant woman

Theclosetbaddie posted:

"I never looked this pregnant. Her bawdy is still banging. Ok, sis."

Yvetterowland stated:

"She has on shoes she's comfortable with. Every black woman worldwide can handle her business on the dance floor. Pregnant or NOT ."

Kmfrn971 exclaimed:

"The baby gonna come out jammin'!"

Foreverhopey said:

"Yesssss! That's cultural."

Faces_Love posted:

"Our queen. Love this. You put smiles on my face and made my day."

Pregnant women show off moves

