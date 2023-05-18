A Nigerian man who relocated to Canada on May 17, 2022, has come online to share his testimony one year after

According to @KaizTweetz, he has been able to get married to his fiancee and also buy a car after landing a good job

He said his prayer points changed immediately after he landed in Canada because life over there is far better than in Nigeria

A Nigerian man has married his fiancee and bought a big car just one year after moving to Canada.

The young man who relocated on May 17, 2022, narrated his 'japa' experience using his Twitter handle, @KaizTweetz.

The Nigerian man moved to Canada on May 17, 2022, and his life changed. Photo credit: Twitter/KaizTweetz.

Source: Twitter

He said he had nothing but good stories to tell ever since he landed in Canada and settled in Winnipeg.

How his life turned around in Canada

According to him, he got his first job in Canada two weeks after he got there. It was supposed to be a temporary job, but it was later made permanent.

He has now bought his first car, got his driver's licence and, above all, married his fiance, who was already living in Canada.

The man shared on Twitter:

"I got my first car and moved out of my shared apartment within three months of resuming my job, took the road test and got my driver's license once (those who know, know); I got married to the love of my life in January, I've made some nice friends, and achieved some other things."

See his full tweet below:

Nigerians on Twitter react to 'japa' story

@_Bamdalas said:

"This is inspiring. As a student, what steps should I take to leave this country?"

@chairman_gen commented:

"Man you've made moving abroad look so sweet compared to what others have been saying."

@hurlastretch said:

"Your story is inspiring bro, big congrats to you and may GOD make you bigger."

