A man was having a reading time with his daughter, and she was hyper-alert as she pointed out what he said wrong

The video shows how his daughter passionately told him that he was not pronouncing the word lion correctly

Many netizens were in stitches as they heard the girl tell her father how to say the word "lion" properly and with much passion

A cute little girl was not having it when she heard her dad mispronounce the word "lion". The video of her quickly making sure her dad got it right has become the rave on the internet.

A dad ended up in an English lesson after his child corrected his pronunciation. Image: @mrsmchips

People commented on the video to crack jokes with the dad who brought up the topic of school fees. With over 15 000 likes, peeps were chuffed by the girl's confidence.

SA father fails to say lion according to daughter

A doting dad on @mrsmchips TikTok account received notes from his child after saying lion. Listen to the child teaching him to say the vowel in "lion" her way:

Netizens howling over the fussy little girl

S'bu Hlatshwayo commented:

"School fees dealing with him straight "

tinoeshielachakwa commented:

"That what my little sister does and at some point she tells my parents l will do my homework myself you will .ake me fail"

thotho697 commented:

"After paying with our hard earned money this strange's "

Jolanda commented:

"Laughing out loud,it's her hands for me"

kamz commented:

"I love this little one. sorry dad, it happens to us all."

Osi_waka commented:

" Red pen gang"

