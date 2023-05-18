A video shows two women who are staff at a school going the extra mile for their beloved school kids

People were moved as they watched the sweet bonding session the educators provided for the tiny students

Online users flooded the comments to sing their praises for doing the most to make the kids feel loved and provided for

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some kind school teachers have been seen washing their students' hair on the school premises.

The kind gesture extended to the children was captured in a heartwarming video posted by @teacher_porsche.

South African teachers got their hands dirty as they helped some students with their hair. Image: @teacher_porsche

Source: TikTok

The video made many people wish they had kind and caring teachers like the ones seen in the clip.

Video shows teachers especially caring for schoolchildren

Apart from what they did, a caption on the video went a long way in melting the hearts of those who have seen it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The caption reads:

"We are not just teachers, we are mothers."

Watch the video below:

TikTok applauds caring teachers

@wonderfultickle commented:

"Seeing other teachers doing this makes me tear up because I am also one of the kids receiving the love from them."

@Hleziii commented:

"New age teachers doing the most."

@ofentse_mantalk commented:

"Its sad, During our time "MOST teachers were monsters."

@Pebetsi commented:

"Old teachers used to tell us to use broom . Now our lil sisters r safe "

@Maamogwa Vuyiswa commented:

"These days we can truely say our kids are in safe hands at school with new age teachers."

@lindeliwenkosi207 commented:

"My college and wanted to this as our school but 1 teacher said we shouldn’t so sesiyasaba because thina we are assistant teachers."

@bats_rams commented:

"Teaching is a calling that needs to be answered by the right people, like u guys lets love wat we do. teachers God bless you guys talking from."

@ktfadana commented:

"Thank you ladies for loving our kids."

Young student uses funny accent to report his mate to teacher

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young boy dragged his classmate to their teacher after he got offended.

In a video that generated a lot of laughter on TikTok, the boy accused his classmate of offending him, and he sought redress.

However, what got people laughing was how the boy spoke in English, using his local accent.

Source: Briefly.co.za