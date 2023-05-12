A video of one gent looking miserable was a hit on TikTok as people wondered what drove him to sit in a rainstorm

The man was also stuffing himself full of junk food as he sat outside, looking deep in thought while getting soaked

Peeps were invested in watching the guy, while others were more interested in how beautiful his surroundings were

A video of a man sadly licking ice cream in the rain has gone viral on social media and stirred mixed reactions.

A man has gone viral for sitting in a luxury complex looking miserable by licking ice cream under the rain. Image: @b.abypolo

Online users were full of questions about the young man. The TikTok garnered thousands of likes from amused netizens

Guy looks deep in sorrow after getting soaked in the rain

A TikTokker, @b.abypolo, filmed a gent dramatically shovelling ice cream into his mouth while shaking his head. The young man was sitting on a stool in the shower. The creator captioned the video, implying he was going through heartbreak, "Another brother down.".

Mzansi feels man's pain

Netizens flooded the video with some light-hearted comments about how hard romance is. Others noticed that he lives in a good neighbourhood and he should not worry about petty problems.

Gentleman_Kev commented:

"Bro lives in Bel-air."

amahlehlongwane10 commented:

"That neighbourhood is mad."

don't worry about it commented:

"I can't be the only one worried about the ice cream getting wet."

Quincy Jones commented:

"So real."

MolabaTheophilus✨️❤️0313 commented:

"How can you be stressed while living in such .place with .wealthy neighbours."

Bridgette commented:

"Mara the neighborhood looks tops."

That_boy_k commented:

"Brother save the ice-cream for the house."

Tangi-Kalunga commented:

"That neighbourhood. Same colour scheme and everything."

