A video of two toddlers innocently playing together has gained much traction on social media

The clip posted on TikTok shows a girl and boy dancing as the girl's father looks at them in disappointment

Netizens poked fun at the parent's stress and responded with jokes and funny advice in the comments section

A protective father was unhappy when he saw his little daughter playing with an equally young boy.

It was just an innocent play between two kids, but the father found it disappointing when he saw them in the funny clip.

A dad was not impressed by his daughter's new friend. Image: TikTok/@thulimn8

Source: TikTok

In the video posted on TikTok by @thulimn8 the girl and the boy were playing in a children's park.

The father watched the two of them while sitting from a far distance also in the park.

He shook his head in disappointment like a father whose child had done something very wrong.

He raised his voice and called the girl, asking her what she was doing with the little boy.

The video was captioned:

"When your three-year-old daughter already chooses to disappoint you."

TikTok users who have seen the clip found it amusing as they took to the comment section to have a say.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the dad's disappointment

@Phumelele Ntshulana wrote:

“ I know we’re just a little too young ."

@Simone commented:

"The song in the background isn't helping ."

@Thembi replied:

"Aowa… where’s part 2? What did she say?"

@blanc_ed said:

"Akekho umzali ongaxoli, he'll be fine."

@Boniwe Maduna wrote:

"kudlala no Suited sana ziSoul mates mos lezi."

@Lulama Mbuso55 replied:

"Ingoba uSupport iKazier."

@nokwemkhize98 commented:

"Majaivane nesthandwa sakhe."

@tshegoAmberB reacted:

"In my mind "Yey wena Hlukana nabafana"."

@nqobilepuseletsod commented:

"Daddy kumele amukele bandla ukuth uzele intombi enhle."

Source: Briefly.co.za