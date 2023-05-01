An amazing girl who possesses a lot of beauty has melted the hearts of many TikTok users who have seen her

A lady who posted the video revealed that the girl's parents have normal skin colour but she came out looking fair

The video posted on April 19 has now gone viral and gathered 284k views and over 11k likes from fans on TikTok

An amazing girl who is blessed with natural beauty has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The girl's video was posted by @slizzybeaut, and it was revealed that her parents have normal skin colour, but she came out with cute fair skin.

The girl looks so beautiful that she has melted hearts online. Photo credit: TikTok/@slizzybeaut.

Source: TikTok

While the lady who posted the video did not say who the girl's parents were, people on TikTok noticed that they both looked alike.

Beautiful young girl with fair-skin goes viral

While posting the video, the lady described the girl's skin colour as a miracle.

The little girl has very fair skin that makes her look like an albino, but this is not yet clear. Her hair is also another thing that attracts people.

TikTok users have quickly taken to the comment section of the video to say nice things about the girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@abohisarana287 said:

"She looks look her mum, just skin difference....I love you guys."

@Rama Dawud Abdulai commented:

"She looks soo much like you."

@Ahbhenah1 reacted:

"Check their eyes and you can see the resemblance. I love you."

@victoryemenike787 saidL:

"Beautiful with her charming eyes."

@emiegets commented:

"Beautiful like her maama."

@zondwapraise reacted:

"So there's normal and abnormal colors?"

@Ms Mama said:

"So pretty and she is your carbon copy."

@escrado001 commented:

"Where una dey see beautiful baby born?"

@Mavis Zogie Ero said:

"See beauty na. Your gal is so cute."

@Shanel Maggy reacted:

"Such a sweet angel. So gorgeous."

Source: Legit.ng