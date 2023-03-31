Albert Ofosu Nketia, a little boy who has become a social media sensation, spent some time with his loved ones in a video

The clip starts with the toddler having fun with two male adults before a monkey joins Nketia to play

While some online users expressed admiration for the child, others thanked those who helped make the child happy

Young social media viral sensation, Albert Ofosu Nketia, has spent time out to bond with his family in a heartwarming video that has garnered reactions.

Before a monkey joins in to play with Nketia, the toddler enjoys a fun time with two adult males at the beginning of the video.

Boy who went viral chills with family, leaves fans in their feelings. Photo credit: Ohenebamedia1.

Source: UGC

There were other schoolchildren whose excitement was brought on by the creature's presence.

Nketia spends time at an eatery

The child spent time with his family in a restaurant to eat and connect over delectable foods. Yet the global social media hit did not end there.

The seven-year-old was given brand-new clothing and footwear when he and his loved ones shopped at a boutique.

Nketia shot into the limelight when a video of the boy crying and transitioning into laughter within a few seconds went viral, gaining him fame.

The new video of spending time with his family attracted the interest of online users.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens praise the people who made Albert Ofosu Nketia happy

Below are some comments on Albert Ofosu Nketia's new video.

@user3036132383615 commented:

God bless you.

@user4790492017539 reacted:

Thanks for bringing him bambi may God bless you.

@theresaobuornya44 posted;

You do all; you guys have done well wate. I like the hype.

@adadedeborah765 shared:

God bless you, dear ❤️.

@user5172377153160 said:

God bless you. Nice one.

Maxlee commented:

We thank God for his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh