A young teacher who joined her pupils to dance in class in a TikTok video has got tongues wagging

The short clip saw the happy-looking teacher dancing with joy as she shook her body in the full glare of the young kids

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the teacher for creating an excellent rapport with her pupils

A beautiful teacher has got netizens gushing after a video of her dancing with pupils in her class went viral.

The video posted by @naakus_kitchen captured the moment the teacher stood before the class with her hands wrapped around two pupils.

Looking visibly excited, the pretty lady started to show off her dance moves as Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “Bottom of My Heart”, began to play in the background.

It was unknown the reason for her excitement; however, one thing which remained clear was the good teacher-student relationship between the teacher and the young kids, primarily as she gestured to the kids in the class to join her dance.

At the time of writing the report, the video, which was captioned "the things that make me happy”, had raked in over 19,000 likes and 300 comments.

Reactions from TikTok users

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the teacher for creating a friendly atmosphere in the class and for establishing an excellent rapport with the young kids.

TOKYO:

If my madam had these looks, I would have been a Doctor by now

Nana Yaw:

aww that's really nice and lovely

Clement Arkoh:

Best madam in school

EXPOGEE:

some of them don't know what is going on oo

