A gentleman spotted selling slippers by the roadside could not exercise self-control when a beautiful lady made advances towards him

The lady asked to purchase one pair of the slippers but offered to pay with a 'one-night' at her home instead of money

This got the gentleman excited as he allowed the lady to walk away with just her unverified phone number

A gentleman whose name is not disclosed gave out one of the slippers he was selling by the roadside cheaply just because of a promise a beautiful lady made to him.

The lady who was actually pranking the unsuspecting gentleman told him she did not have any money but was willing to welcome him home for the night.

Scenes of slippers seller and beautiful lady Photo credit: @naija_niki

Source: UGC

This got the gentleman beaming with smiles as he gave her his phone number along with the slippers and allowed her to walk away freely.

The video that was shared on the TikTok handle @naija_niki, has been heaping massive reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Dj_Space said:

You done use your market correct market from mugu I nor blame d guy he really loved what he saw

enwathomas indicated:

mumu people full street too o as for me my papa tell me say na business before pleasure.

Adeleke Timileyin mentioned:

The guy should probably b on his way to Anambra now his oga is watching with me ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

odinaka aneneofor stated:

Girls in the comment section taking notes let me warn u no do this wan near my shop ooo i get bed inside

Lady pranks icecream seller, promises to sleep with him

In a related story,reported that an ice cream seller followed a prankster who promised to sleep with him.

In the video which later went viral on TikTok, the lady approached the ice cream seller and invited him to her house.

The man abandoned his business and ran after the lady. His customers who were waiting to be attended to were all amazed. People chided the man, saying he is not a good businessman.

