Tim Letts, a former US army veteran and Uber driver, was giving a ride to 72-year-old Bill Sumiel after his dialysis session

During the journey, Bill shared that he was in urgent need of a kidney transplant due to kidney failure resulting from his diabetes, which he had been suffering from for years

Upon hearing Bill's story, Tim was deeply moved and made an amazing offer to donate one of his kidneys to him

In today's world, it can be easy to become cynical and pessimistic about humanity, given the constant negativity we encounter in the news and online.

Bill Sumiel was being driven home from his dialysis centre by Tim Letts when he opened up about his health. Photo: Good News Movement.

Uber driver drives client from dialysis centre

However, the heartwarming story of Bill Sumiel and Tim Letts serves as a reminder that there are still good people in the world who are willing to go above and beyond for others.

Bill Sumiel, a 72-year-old man, was being driven home from his dialysis centre by Tim Letts, an Uber driver and former US army veteran, as reported by News 18.

During their ride, Bill revealed that he needed a kidney transplant due to kidney failure caused by diabetes he had developed 20 to 30 years earlier.

His physicians had advised him to actively search for a donor since he needed a transplant urgently.

Moved by Bill's story, Tim made an incredible offer: to donate one of his kidneys to him. Even though Bill and Tim had just met, Tim was struck by Bill's plight and wanted to help.

Uber driver leaves his details for kidney donation

After dropping Bill off, Tim left his name and phone number, showing he was serious about his offer.

Bill spent three and a half years waiting for a kidney transplant before receiving the news that Tim was an "outstanding match," according to doctors.

Finally, Bill received a second chance at life thanks to the generosity of Tim, who selflessly gave him his kidney.

Recently, Bill and Tim had a touching reunion to commemorate the anniversary of their successful procedure.

"I told him, ‘Thank you. I love you, brother.’ My wife is like, ‘I’ve got another son!’” Sumiel said.

Tim praised

“He’s my angel. He just came out of nowhere, and no more dialysis — no more getting up at 3 a.m. to start a terrible day," as reported

Bill even posted a photo of the two of them in the hospital on his social media page, which has since gone viral.

Tim's selfless act of kindness is a shining example of the virtues that humanity still possesses.

Despite being a stranger, Tim saw the opportunity to help someone in need and did not hesitate to offer assistance.

His actions are a reminder that we can all make a positive impact on others, no matter how small the act of kindness may seem.

Source: TUKO.co.ke