Liu Yusheng fled from China to the US over 30 years ago, abandoning his wife and eight-year-old daughter

When he could not secure a job, he returned to Shanghai, hoping to reunite with his wife and daughter after three decades

He found the flat they lived in was demolished by the authorities and were compensated with another

Liu asked his wife to let him occupy half the flat in Shanghai or pay him half its market value or take legal action if she refused his conditions

A man who left his family searching for greener pastures has returned, claiming half their assets.

Chinese man Liu Yusheng abandoned his wife and daughter as he emigrated illegally to the US three decades ago.

Chinese man Liu Yusheng wants half of his wife's assets. Photo: South China Morning Post.

Chinese man's passport, money stolen in the US

The 73-year-old man who had moved to America with his brother, hoping to get a better life, had lost contact with his family, South China Morning Post reports.

He claimed his money and passport were stolen, was unemployed for all those years, and slept in the streets.

When Liu returned to Shanghai in November 2022, he could not trace his wife or daughter.

Association of Fellow Shanghainese in the US

The Association of Fellow Shanghainese in the US helped him return home from the US and helped him find contact details for his wife and daughter, but his kin refused to talk to him.

"You have been away from home for many years. You have consistently ignored your family. So our family will also treat you as nonexistent. We won’t be reunited with you," Liu’s son-in-law, who represented his wife and daughter, told the media, as seen by the South China Morning Post.

Liu recalled when he left for the US, the state-owned institute he worked for at the time allocated a flat that he occupied with his family.

Shanghai flat demolished by authorities

However, it was demolished years later, and the authorities compensated the family with a bigger flat.

Liu asked his wife to let him occupy half the flat in Shanghai or pay him half its market value.

Currently, in a shelter station in Shanghai, Liu threatened to take legal action if his wife did not agree to his demands.

His wife is yet to respond publicly to the threats by her husband, who abandoned their child when she was eight years old.

